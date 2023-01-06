Conway, NLR girls set to clash

If there's a team in Arkansas that's mirrored and stayed in tune with what top-ranked Conway has done on nearly a yearly basis, it's the one the Lady Wampus Cats will be staring down today.

"It's never not a big game whenever us and North Little Rock hook up," Conway Coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. "They're a lot like us in so many ways, and that's not just this year. That's almost every year it seems like. And to be honest, I think we both kind of bring out the best in one another."

The first of at least two high-profile 6A-Central Conference clashes between the state's top two teams will unfold at Conway's Buzz Bolding Arena at 6 p.m. in what's expected to be an electric atmosphere. The game could also be the first of multiple No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchups between the long-standing rivals, although which one will be ranked higher in the future is anything but a foregone conclusion.

The similarities for Conway (14-2, 1-0), which is ranked No. 14 in the country by ESPN, and defending Class 6A champion North Little Rock (16-2, 1-0) are endless.

Both are led by revered coaches in Hutchcraft and Daryl Fimple, and both are steered by dominant guards, with Chloe Clardy leading the Lady Wampus Cats and April Edwards piloting the Lady Charging Wildcats. Each team has highly capable interior presences in Conway's Savannah Scott and North Little Rock's Madison Hadley, as well as a deep bench. Both programs also have passionate fan bases that aren't interested in letting one outduel the other whenever the teams face off.

None of that will change in their first go-round this season. If anything, it'll be heightened.

"They've got April and Garin [Freeman] out there in the backcourt, goodness," Hutchcraft said. "I'm like when are they going to graduate. Then, you just take that North Little Rock mentality to where they're aggressive. ... all of those girls have that dog in them. To me, that's the biggest thing that always stands out, and of course, I've watched them a whole lot."

Hutchcraft believes one of the biggest similarities in the two is that they both usually get their opponents' best shot.

"That comes with being good I think," she explained. "I tell my girls all the time that we're everybody's state championship game. Then you add the national rankings and everything, and it's an unbelievable amount of pressure. Last year, we focused way too much on that, and that's so hard to do because you want to stay on top.

"But for us, we'd would've traded all those rankings if we could've got our last game [against Little Rock Central] back and did what North Little Rock ended up doing."

BLYTHEVILLE BOYS

Total domination

After his team won the Tournament of Champions title in November, Blytheville Coach McKenzie Pierce noted that he believed his team could end up having a really could year.

Eighteen games in, and the Chickasaws appear well on their way to doing just that.

In a season where there's a number of teams that can lay claim as being the best overall in the state, Blytheville's argument is as good as any.

The Chickasaws (18-0, 7-0 4A-3), who are ranked No. 1 overall and in Class 4A, have beaten powerhouses from four different states and have wins over Class 6A contenders Springdale and North Little Rock, which are ranked No. 5 and No. 8, respectively, as well as Springdale Har-Ber. Of Blytheville's 18 victories, 14 have come by at least 10 points.

Not bad for a group that finished runner-up in Class 4A a year ago, brought back Mississippi signee Rashaud Marshall and got a top-notch transfer in all-state guard KeSean Washington.

FARMINGTON GIRLS

Getting it done

Brad Johnson has won everywhere he's been and garnered several different accolades along the way.

On Dec. 29, all of those moments were wrapped into one when he picked up his 400th career victory as a varsity coach when his Farmington Lady Cardinals beat Paragould 51-48 to win the Ultimate Auto Group Invitational title in Mountain Home.

Johnson spent time as a boys basketball coach before taking over the Lady Cardinals in 2009. He led Farmington (16-1, 3-0 4A-1) to the 2020 Class 4A title -- one that it shared with Star City -- and has them ranked No. 2 in its class this season. The Lady Cardinals will take a seven-game winning streak into tonight's game against Gravette.

LR CENTRAL BOYS

Knowing how to win

There wasn't a look of despair from anyone along Little Rock Central's bench when they went down by nine points early in Tuesday's clash with North Little Rock.

According to Tigers Coach Brian Ross, that's nothing out of the ordinary because they've been down before.

"These guys just stay with it regardless of the score," he said after his team roared back to beat the Charging Wildcats 55-49 inside a jam-packed Boone-Fitzpatrick Fieldhouse. "We've trailed in the fourth quarters of games and come back. They just believe they're going to win. We got off to the slow start [against North Little Rock], and Daniel Culberson, who came off the bench sparked us.

"His speed and relentless attitude getting to the rim got us going."

Central (16-3, 1-0 6A-Central), ranked No. 2 overall and No. 1 in Class 6A, has been on the go for the past month and a half. The Tigers have won 12 of their last 13 games, including the past six. During that 13-game stretch, they've either held a slim lead or trailed in seven of those contests. They've managed to win them all.

Ross' team is off today but will return Tuesday for a road tilt at Bryant.

NETTLETON GIRLS

Full speed ahead

Tim Hawkins' start to his first season at Nettleton couldn't have gone any better.

The Lady Raiders are 12-1 and coming off a 51-39 victory over Brookland on Wednesday to win the Northeast Arkansas Invitational Division II title. Three Nettleton players earned all-tournament honors, led by Akyria James who was voted the player of the game in the final after posting 13 points, 6 assists and 3 steals.

Hawkins, who led Wynne to a 24-8 mark and an appearance in the second round of the Class 4A state tournament, moved on to Nettleton last summer after Jason Smith left to become the new head coach at Greene County Tech. Under Smith, the Lady Raiders had a defensive mentality, and that apparently hasn't changed under Hawkins.

Through 13 games, Nettleton, which has won four straight, is allowing 37.3 points and has held teams to 40 points or less eight times. Fittingly enough, the Lady Raiders will try to make it five consecutive wins today when they face Smith and Greene County Tech.

TIP-INS

Cutter Morning Star's K.J. McDaniel and Yellville-Summit's Kambree Gibson reached significant milestones earlier in the week when both went over the 1,000-point mark for their careers. ... After the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado ripped through Jessieville and caused significant damage to the school Monday, both the Lions and Lady Lions basketball teams traveled to Prescott on Tuesday and picked up conference victories. The boys won 56-53 while the girls pulled away for a 55-45 victory.