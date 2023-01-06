December payrolls up by 235,000

Data out Thursday reinforced the strength of the labor market, with hiring at U.S. companies far exceeding expectations and applications for jobless benefits falling to a three-month low.

Private payrolls increased 235,000 last month, led by small- and medium-sized businesses, according to data from ADP Research Institute in collaboration with Stanford Digital Economy Lab. The figure exceeded all but one forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Additionally, applications for unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest since late September, according to Labor Department data Thursday. In the prior week, continuing claims for those benefits also declined.

Job gains were concentrated in businesses with less than 500 employees, according to the ADP report. The largest companies cut 151,000 workers from payrolls, the most since April 2020. Leisure and hospitality, education and health services, professional and business services, and construction led jobs growth, the report said.

"The labor market is strong but fragmented, with hiring varying sharply by industry and establishment size," Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, said Thursday in a statement. "Business segments that hired aggressively in the first half of 2022 have slowed hiring and in some cases cut jobs in the last month of the year."

The figures suggest the labor market, while cooling in certain pockets, remains strong. Despite concerns of a looming recession, labor demand still far outstrips supply, keeping upward pressure on wages and giving consumers the wherewithal to keep spending amid decades-high inflation. Layoffs also remain extremely low, and openings are elevated.

The ADP report also included Thursday a fresh look at wage growth in the month, a key focus and concern for the Fed in its inflation fight. Chair Jerome Powell has pointed to wages as the main driver of price growth in services excluding housing and energy, a leading factor in his overall inflation outlook.

In a welcome sign for the Federal Reserve, the data showed a sharp deceleration in wage growth in December. Workers who changed jobs experienced a 15.2% pay increase from a year ago, the lowest in 10 months. For those who stayed at their job, the median increase in annual pay was 7.3%, down from 7.6% in the prior month.

The Fed has been watching wage gains and the strength of the labor market, a bellwether of economic impacts from its aggressive fight against persistent inflation by raising borrowing costs.

The figures Thursday preceded the U.S. government's payrolls report today that was forecast to show companies added 183,000 jobs in December and a moderation in wage growth. The unemployment rate is seen holding at a historically low level of 3.7%.

ADP, which updated its methodology last year, bases its figures on payroll data of more than 25 million U.S. workers.

Information for this report was contributed by Ana Monteiro and Jordan Yadoo of Bloomberg News (WPNS).