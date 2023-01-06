Despite objections, Lowell concrete plant gets approval from Planning Commission

LOWELL -- A conditional use permit for Crossland Heavy Contractors to put a concrete plant in Lowell was approved Thursday after two residents spoke against it.

The Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the permit with a list of 12 conditions after about 80 minutes of discussion. Michael Phillips was absent.

Crossland is operating a concrete plant at 601 W. Apple Blossom Ave. and wants to move operations to a 7.35-acre tract at 705 S. Lincoln St.

The site is surrounded on three sides by industrial facilities with the currently closed USA Metal Recycling to the east, Culligan Water and construction supply firm Darragh Company to the north and propane supplier Ferrellgas to the south. Hugg & Hall Mobile Storage is located west of the location.

The industrial facilities in the area are separated by train tracks and trees from a residential neighborhood to the east.

Representing Crossland, real estate broker Bill McClard told the commission the results of traffic and noise studies, which were requested by the city, showed that excessive traffic and noise would not be caused by the plant. He said Crossland wants to be a good neighbor and address the concerns of residents.

McClard said the company plans to pave part of the gravel lot at the site to reduce dust. A dust collector system will be monitored with quarterly inspections by a third party, he said. Crossland also plans to use water to rinse trucks to reduce dust as well as materials tracked out of the facility, he said.

Two longtime residents from the nearby neighborhood spoke against the permit, expressing concern about noise and the health effects of dust and poor air quality from the site. Both mentioned past issues with USA Metal Recycling.

Monica Villines said her biggest concern is the dust. She said the recycling facility previously could be heard within her house and prevented members of her family from sleeping.

Another resident said she is allergic to six different chemicals and is worried about the air quality in the area.

The conditions of the permit require an opaque landscape buffer at the site to help reduce noise; noise levels within the requirements of the city's noise ordinance; that the plant is the only acceptable plant at the location; a dust collection system in operating condition; a wash bay for trucks on site; basic noise barriers; trucks within weight restrictions; compliance with Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality requirements regarding air quality and stormwater; air quality studies at the first, third and 12th months of operation; no track out on city streets; dust controlled to city staff satisfaction; and quarterly dust control system inspection reports provided to the city.

If the commercial construction company does not meet the conditions of its permit, the commission could revoke the permit.

USA Metal Recycling at 721 S. Lincoln St., which neighbors the site of the future concrete plant, was shut down in October after the commission ruled it was in violation of its permit. The City Council affirmed the revocation of the permit in December. Tom Smith with USA Metal Recycling said he had not violated his permit and plans to appeal the decision to Benton County Circuit Court.

Hours of operation at the concrete plant are expected to be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., though some operations will occasionally occur outside of that time, including overnight, according to Stacy Prince, director of concrete services for Crossland. Commissioner Chase Henrichs said some overnight operations are standard in the industry.

City staff said a large-scale development plan would likely not be necessary for the concrete plant, though a landscape review still needs to be completed.

Prince said the plant could probably begin operations in two months.