DNA links man to Idaho killings





BOISE, Idaho -- The DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene, and cellphone data shows he was in the area of the victims' home around the time of the November attack and on a dozen prior occasions, an investigator said in an affidavit unsealed Thursday.

Shortly after the affidavit was released, Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology doctoral student at nearby Washington State University, appeared in an Idaho court to face four charges of first-degree murder. Kohberger, who did not enter a plea, was ordered held without bail.

The affidavit details a chilling encounter between one of the victims' surviving roommates and a masked intruder the night of the stabbings in Moscow, Idaho. But many questions remain unanswered, including whether Kohberger and any of the victims knew each other, and why police weren't alerted until nearly eight hours after the killings likely occurred.

Traces of DNA from a lone male later determined to be Kohberger were found on the button of a leather knife sheath found in the rental home where the victims were killed, according to the affidavit written by Brett Payne, a police corporal in Moscow. Investigators later closely matched the DNA on the sheath to DNA found in trash taken from Kohberger's parents' home in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week.

The sheath had a U.S. Marine Corps insignia on it, though there's no record of Kohberger having served in the military.

The attack that occurred in the early morning hours at an off-campus home had spread fear throughout the university and surrounding area for weeks, as authorities seemed stumped by the brutal stabbings. Investigators made a breakthrough, however, after searching for a white sedan that was seen near the crime scene around the time of the killings.

Surveillance footage captured near the home showed a white sedan -- later identified as a Hyundai Elantra -- drove by the home three times in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, returning a fourth time about 4:04 a.m. The car was next spotted on surveillance cameras leaving the victims home 16 minutes later "at a high rate of speed," according to the affidavit. The same car was later spotted on a different camera headed toward Pullman, Wash. -- the town where Washington State University and Kohberger's apartment are located.

The affidavit connects some of the dots between the surveillance footage and cellphone data. Kohberger's phone pinged communications towers in the region at the same time and in the same areas that the white Elantra was seen driving in the hours after the killings, the affidavit says.

Latah County prosecutors have said they believe Kohberger broke into the victims' home intending to commit murder. But investigators have made no public statements about a possible motive, whether any weapons have been found, or whether they think Kohberger knew any of the victims: Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Two other housemates were at home during the Nov. 13 killings, but were not harmed.

Location data from Kohberger's cellphone showed he had traveled to the area of the victims' residence at least a dozen times between late June and the night of the killings, authorities said.

Those apparent visits to the victims' neighborhood all occurred late in the evening or in the early morning, the affidavit said. Investigators also obtained location data from the night of the killings, showing that Kohberger's phone was near his home in Pullman until about 2:42 a.m.

Five minutes later, the phone started using cellular resources located southeast of the home -- consistent with Kohberger traveling south, the affidavit said. There was no other location data available from the phone until 4:48 a.m. -- from a cellphone tower south of Moscow -- suggesting Kohberger may have turned his phone off during the attack, the affidavit said.

Information for this article was contributed by Marc Levy and Manuel Valdes of The Associated Press.









