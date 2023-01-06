EDITORIAL: War machines

Real battlefields are beginning to closely resemble BattleBots, that cable channel "game" that pits homemade robots against each other. For best and current example, look to Ukraine.

Putin's War isn't merely a stage for Vlad the Impaler's ego; it's serving as a laboratory for waging war via AI. The Associated Press reports that drone advances in Ukraine could usher in a new age of warfare, fought by the first fully autonomous robots.

Oy.

Military analysts and AI researchers say the longer Putin's War lasts, the more likely it is that drones will be used to identify, select and attack targets without help from more organic types. Fully autonomous killer drones. The mere words are chilling. Here in the brave new world of 2023, we are essentially talking about the Terminator.

Analysts compare the advent of AI's use in warfare to the introduction of the machine gun. Game changers, both. Semi-autonomous attack drones have been used, including in Ukraine. But so far, the world's battlefields have yet to see combat robots that can kill entirely on their own, although the UN believes some version of autonomous attack drones may have been used three years ago in Libya's internal conflicts.

Some analysts believe the policy changes required to remove humans completely from the decision-making loop is but a few years away.

Each branch of the U.S. military is working to advance AI combat forces. A Ukrainian government official called autonomous killer drones the logical and inevitable next step.

An interesting if disconcerting note: Analysts point out that the tech isn't that complicated. An AI researcher at Cal-Berkeley says grad students, in a single term, could produce an autonomous drone capable of finding and killing an individual inside a building.

So far, drones able to operate both autonomously and through remote piloting have performed better with humans behind the wheel. But military officers and analysts agree that human fighters can't process information and make decisions as quickly as machines.

True. But will these inevitable killer drones be able to properly distinguish combatants from noncombatants? How effective is the technology to do that? One thing you'll notice about modern combat is that the bad guys tend to blend into crowds or use them as shields. Cowardly but effective.

Speaking of the bad guys, Mr. Putin claims the Russian military possesses the ability to embed fully autonomous AI into its arsenal. No evidence yet exists that it does. But Russian ally Iran has supplied Comrade Putin with long-range exploding drones that have crippled power plants in Ukraine, not to mention the collateral toll they've taken on Ukraine citizens. These crude drones aren't particularly smart, but they're effective.

Ukraine has employed semi-autonomous weaponized drones from the U.S. and Poland. They're piloted remotely, with targets chosen over a live video feed, and AI "finishes the job," per the AP. They can hover for minutes over a target awaiting a clean shot.

As if a shot going through human flesh can be clean.

This is going to take a whole semester of ethics debate at The War College.

Some will say that these machines are just 21st century versions of the police robot that goes into a home in which somebody has barracaded himself. And helps keep police safe during the worst days of their year. Some will say that robots are preferable to humans in war for many reasons, including that AI doesn't seek revenge (yet). And a company captain doesn't have to write a letter home when a robot is blown up.

People who say that have a case.

But what happens when something goes wrong? An AI droid can't testify before a military panel. Who is to blame if a machine makes a mistake? And heaven forbid, what happens if this technology falls into the wrong hands, like terrorist hands?

And what happens if using armies of (mostly) robots makes war too good an opportunity to pass up? And war increases between nations? If you think that can't happen in a Brave New World, you haven't been reading your history books.

Total war has been around at least since Sherman's march to the sea. But as another general in that war said at least once, it is well that war is so terrible, lest we get too fond of it.

What happens if AI makes it less terrible for the countries that can afford the tech?

This might take two semesters at The War College.