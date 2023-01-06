Ex-Hog Hillis in hospital following ocean rescue

Peyton Hillis, a Conway native who played running back at the University of Arkansas and in the NFL, has been hospitalized in Florida after helping save one of his children and another family member from drowning in the Atlantic Ocean, former Razorback Marvin Caston confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Caston, who played fullback and linebacker at Arkansas and later worked as an administrator in the UA athletic department and at the Razorback Foundation, talked with a Hillis family member.

According to Caston, Hillis was hospitalized Wednesday.

"One of Peyton's children and the child of one of his other relatives went out too far in the ocean, and Peyton and another relative went out to save them, which they did," said Caston, who is now executive director of OneArkansas NIL. "But Peyton got a lot of salt water in his lungs and nearly drowned.

"[The Hillis family member] said they've been working at the hospital to get all the salt water pumped out of his lungs and to get his kidney function restored."

Greg Hillis, who identified himself as Peyton Hillis' uncle, posted an update on Facebook.

"I just wanted to let everyone know in Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better," Greg Hillis wrote. "He's still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs, but doctors say he is improving.

"I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I'm sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!!"

Hillis, 36, played at Arkansas from 2004-07 and had career totals of 203 carries for 959 yards and 12 touchdowns and 118 catches for 1,195 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also returned punts and kickoffs for the Razorbacks.

A seventh-round pick by Denver in the 2008 NFL Draft, Hillis played seven seasons with the Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants. His NFL career totals in 81 games included 696 carries for 2,832 yards and 23 touchdowns and 134 receptions for 1,050 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Hillis' best season was with Cleveland in 2010 when he had 270 carries for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns and 61 receptions for 477 yards and 2 touchdowns.