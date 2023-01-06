FBI, police in D.C. raise bomb reward

Law enforcement agencies boosted a reward for information on the person who placed pipe bombs outside political targets a day before the Capitol riot in Washington ahead of today's second anniversary of the attack.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Metropolitan Police Department will pay as much as $500,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible, according to an FBI news release issued this week. That is up from an offer of $100,000.

"For two years, a dedicated team of FBI agents, analysts and law enforcement partners have been tirelessly reviewing evidence and digital media related to this case," said David Sundberg, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington field office.

On Jan. 5, 2021, an individual placed pipe bombs near the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national committees.

The agencies have conducted about 1,000 interviews, collected more than 39,000 video files and analyzed about 500 tips, according to the news release. The search continues as the government's wide-ranging investigation into the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has led to more than 950 arrests.

"We remain committed to ensuring accountability for those criminally responsible for the January 6 assault on our democracy. And we remain committed to doing everything in our power to prevent this from ever happening again," Attorney General Merrick Garland said.