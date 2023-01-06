Former Baylor CB commits to Hogs

Arkansas has landed Baylor cornerback transfer Lorando Johnson after his official visit to Fayetteville on Thursday.

Johnson, 6-0, 193 pounds, arrived for his visit to Arkansas on Wednesday and left Thursday. He announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 2.

He played in 12 games and had 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 5 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble as a sophomore this season. Johnson played in eight games and started in the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss in the 2021 season.

He redshirted his freshman year after signing with the Bears out of Lancaster, Texas, in the 2020 class. ESPN rated him a 4-star prospect, the No. 21 cornerback and No. 252 overall recruit in the nation.

The Dallas Morning News ranked him the No. 10 overall player in the Metroplex and No. 1 defensive back in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. Johnson was named to the 2017 MaxPreps Sophomore All-America second-team defense.

Johnson signed with Baylor over more than 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Ohio State, Nebraska, Missouri, Michigan, Auburn and Texas A&M.

He was teammates with safety transfer Alfahiym Walcott, who’s wrapping up an official visit to Arkansas today.

Johnson has three years of eligibility remaining.