Fort Smith uncle pleads innocent to manslaughter in nephew’s death in Crawford County jail

VAN BUREN -- The uncle of a Crawford County jail inmate faces criminal charges in connection with his nephew's death in October from a reported drug overdose.

David Alverson Sr., 50, of Fort Smith was charged with one count of manslaughter, a class C felony, in Crawford County Circuit Court on Dec. 13, according to court records. He was also charged with being a habitual offender.

Alverson pleaded innocent to the charge on Dec. 14, court records show. A pretrial hearing has been set for 9 a.m. on April 4 in Van Buren.

A probable cause affidavit says Van Buren police arrested Alverson and Jacob Allen Jones, 26, of Van Buren for "warrants and other charges" on Oct. 14.

Edwin Bishop, the law enforcement officer who wrote the affidavit, was called to the county jail on Oct. 15 after Jones was found unresponsive in the facility. Jones was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Bishop reported video footage of Alverson's and Jones' arrest showed Alverson was concealing a small box on his person at the time. The box was opened up, and Alverson tried to dispose of its contents by swallowing them.

"During the video footage, you can hear [Alverson] state that it is 'two 8-balls,' [he] then struggles to swallow them and gives [Jones] one of them to dispose of, [Jones] then swallows the contents on video, and they are then transported to the detention center," Bishop wrote.

Alverson said during an interview he gave Jones empty baggies to swallow, according to Bishop.

However, Alverson reportedly told someone who Bishop identified as David Alverson Jr. in a recorded setting he had the contents in his mouth while in the back of the police car with Jones. Alverson Sr. said he couldn't chew up the contents due to not having back teeth and said he "felt the rock" when he bit down on the baggies.

Bishop noted this indicated the baggies weren't empty, contrary to Alverson Sr.'s earlier claim.

"David did not inform law enforcement that Jacob had swallowed anything prior to Jacob being found unconscious or after until it was discovered by video footage through investigation," Bishop wrote.

Bishop wrote that the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock did an autopsy on Jones' body. The state medical examiner reported a partially open baggie was found in Jones' body with stomach fluid inside. The examiner provided overdose as a preliminary cause of death, with the contents of the baggie testing positive for methamphetamine.

Jimmy Damante, who was Crawford County sheriff at the time of Jones' death on Oct. 15, identified Alverson Sr. as Jones' uncle. He released some preliminary facts concerning his department's investigation into Jones' death via the sheriff's office Facebook page on Oct. 19, which also attributed the incident to a drug overdose, along with video from the Van Buren Police Department.