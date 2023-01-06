Friday shooting at Little Rock apartments leaves 1 man dead, police say

One man is dead after a shooting late Friday in Little Rock's Otter Creek neighborhood, police say.

Officers responded to an apartment complex at the 9400 block of Stagecoach Road, police spokesman Mark Edwards said, expanding on information tweeted by the department at 8:30 p.m. Friday. The complex is about a mile west-northwest of the Interstate 30/Interstate 430 interchange.

Responding officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. That man died at the scene, Edwards said.

The city’s police dispatch log shows a report of a shooting just occurred at 9400 Stagecoach Road, the address of the ReNew Otter Creek apartments, at 6:41 p.m. Friday.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said late Friday that they would release more information as it became available.