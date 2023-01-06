FYI Calendar: Life Styles art reception tonight at Fenix Arts

Artists’ Reception — For “Vivid Intentions,” an exhibit of artworks by Life Styles clients, 5-7 p.m. today, Fenix Arts on Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. The exhibit is open until Jan. 29. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. 521-3581.

Today Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org. Family Story Time -- 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Community Center. Hosted by Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org. First Friday Film -- "The Verdict," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org. Art by the Glass -- Guided artmaking exploring paper-doll-style collage-making, paired with drinks and light appetizers with Lisa Krannichfeld, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. __ Saturday Super Saturday -- Chinese New Year, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org. RPM Spinners -- A crafting gathering, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org. Sew Simple -- Make a fleece scarf, 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Sign up at springdalelibrary.org. Craft Around the World -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org. Winter Market -- Seasonal produce, handcrafted items, meat, eggs, cheese, baked goods & more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. every Saturday through March 11, Fayetteville Senior Center, 945 S. College Ave. Free admission. fayettevillefarmersmarket.org. Adult Workshop -- Artmaking with Lisa Krannichfeld, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. SoNA's Mother & Child -- 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $30-$60. waltonartscenter.org. __ Sunday Artist Demo -- With Val Gonzalez, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org. Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. -- Becca Martin-Brown bmartin@nwaonline.com

Print Headline: FYI: An Entertainment Calendar

