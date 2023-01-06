Sections
Getting it straight Pine Bluff

Today at 2:38 a.m.

The Pine Bluff Art League will present the art of Margie Spharler in a free reception at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center from 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 12. The date was incorrectly stated in a caption in Thursday’s edition.

Friday’s Pine Bluff at White Hall high school boys basketball game is for temporary first place in the 5A-South Conference and part of a double round-robin schedule in league play with more games remaining. A headline in Thursday’s edition highlighting Tuesday’s games incorrectly stated the status of the upcoming game.


