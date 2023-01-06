Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Public Notices Core Values Newsletters Archive Obits Puzzles Sports Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Getting it straight

Today at 3:13 a.m.

In 1973, Grif Stockley had a daughter, Erin, with hist first wife, Susan Minter. A story about the death of writer, historian and attorney Grif Stockley on Thursday incorrectly reported his first wife’s last name. 

Current Arkansas Department of Public Safety Secretary A.J. Gary will continue to serve as director of the Division of Emergency Management under Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders' administration. An article in Thursday's editions incorrectly identified Gary.

According to a Little Rock police report, a front seat passenger tossed weapons out of a vehicle. A headline misstated which occupant tossed the weapons in Thursday’s Police Beat.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT