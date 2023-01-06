Getting it straight

In 1973, Grif Stockley had a daughter, Erin, with hist first wife, Susan Minter. A story about the death of writer, historian and attorney Grif Stockley on Thursday incorrectly reported his first wife’s last name.

Current Arkansas Department of Public Safety Secretary A.J. Gary will continue to serve as director of the Division of Emergency Management under Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders' administration. An article in Thursday's editions incorrectly identified Gary.

According to a Little Rock police report, a front seat passenger tossed weapons out of a vehicle. A headline misstated which occupant tossed the weapons in Thursday’s Police Beat.