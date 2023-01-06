Getting the job done

In the year 2023 of our lord and savior, Hollywood ain't churning out too many Westerns. Television seems to be a different story, thanks to Harrison Ford and the likes of "Yellowstone." Even "Justified" is making a comeback.

But now it seems Nicholas Cage has saddled up for his first Western, assuming 2007's "Ghost Rider" doesn't count.

"The Old Way" follows a deadly gunslinger by the name of Colton Briggs (Cage). The movie starts with a public hanging, to which Briggs is apparently a witness. When a gang of outlaws stops the execution, Briggs intervenes, shooting and killing one. The whole mess is a little confusing, and it's not immediately clear whose side Briggs was on.

Either way, the sheriff winds up shot, and as he's dying, Briggs takes his money and prepares to leave. The criminal who was in the process of being hanged manages to escape the noose but discovers Briggs shot his brother during the scuffle, killing him.

Not knowing when to walk away, the criminal who just cheated death draws on Briggs, only to wind up killed by the notorious gunman. When all is said and done, Briggs and the criminal's little boy, who had been watching the execution before everything started, are the only two people left at the scene. Briggs takes the sheriff's money and rides away.

The film then cuts to 20 years later. Briggs has settled down. He married a woman named Ruth (Kerry Knuppe), had a daughter named Brooke (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and runs a general store. But as it happens in most westerns, the protagonist's past catches up with him. The little boy who watched Briggs kill his father grew up into an outlaw named Boots (Shiloh Fernandez).

Despite the fact that Briggs killed Boots' father in self-defense, the outlaw has made up his mind that he wants revenge. So Boots puts together a gang, and they kill Ruth while Colton and Brooke are in town minding the store.

Upon their return home, Colton is greeted by a U.S. Marshal named Jarret played by Nick Searcy (speaking of "Justified"). He and his posse had been tracking Boots when they stumbled upon the house and found Ruth murdered.

It seems Jarret had crossed paths with Colton before, knowing him to be a deadly man. While Colton buries Ruth's body, Jarret tells Brooke how good a woman her mother must have been to change Colton from the killer he was into a family man.

Of course, Colton wants revenge, demanding the names of the men responsible for Ruth's murder. But Jarret refuses to give him the information, telling Colton he needs to remain a good man for his daughter's sake. Jarret promises to bring Boots to justice with his posse before they leave.

It doesn't take long for Colton and Brooke to set out on their own quest for revenge, ignoring Jarret's advice. And all the while, Boots is waiting patiently for Colton to catch up to him so he can get revenge for his father's death.

In terms of gunfights and western action, "The Old Way" doesn't offer anything stellar. Cage doesn't get to wade across a river with a shotgun yelling, "No!" But, what it does present to the audience gets the job done. Ultimately, that appears to be the overall theme of this film.

There's nothing groundbreaking here, but by virtue of the fact that so few Westerns are made anymore, it's certainly a comfort to see the first Friday of 2023 kick off with one that isn't terrible.

Armstrong shines as Brooke, upstaging Cage with every scene she's in. She is the greatest part of this film, offering the funniest moments and the deepest sorrows. And, perhaps the most interesting decision from either Director Brett Donowho or screenwriter Carl W. Lucas was to give the audience a pair of neurodivergent protagonists.

Given the state of American medicine around 1890 (when this film appears to be set), it's impossible to assign any precise labels to Brooke and Colton.

But the way they talk about not knowing how to cry or feel sad at a funeral, the way Brooke has to separate all the jelly beans in her father's store by color and clean them individually, the way both characters have to learn to mimic social behaviors of others in public so as to avoid being ostracized for being different, it's really hard to imagine they aren't neurodivergent in some sense.

"The Old Way" doesn't try to lean on its action scenes, almost as if Donowho seemed to know they weren't the movie's strong point. So instead, Donowho slows the movie down and makes it a character study of a father and daughter who do not know how to grieve their loss.

Fernandez ends up being the weakest link in this film. He's very chatty. Every scene Fernandez is in includes him talking for several seconds longer than he needs to. It's clear he doesn't have the threatening aura of someone like Russell Crowe in "3:10 to Yuma." The way he constantly talks and smiles, it's an uneven performance. It's almost like Ned Flanders trying to put together a gang and appear threatening. It just doesn't work.

When all these things are weighed together, "The Old Way" certainly ends up as a serviceable movie. And in the mess that is typically January releases, perhaps that's more than folks could ask for in terms of cinema.