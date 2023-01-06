Often times the question is asked "how are you doing?" and for me the response over the years is "good by grace." Everything in life is not always good because there are always problems that one could complain about -- hurts, people and money, business, job and health issues, for example.

Death and Life is in the power of the tongue (Prov. 18:21.) It's important to be mindful of what other people are dealing with on a daily basis, making every effort to be a blessing to someone. Do not withhold good from those who deserve it when it's in your power to help them (Prov. 3:27).

Do you speak to people? And if you do good to those who are good to you, what credit is that to you? Even sinners do that. And if you lend to those from whom you expect repayment, what credit is that to you? Even sinners lend to sinners, expecting to be repaid in full. But love your enemies, do well to them, and lend to them without expecting to get anything back. Then your reward will be great, and you will be children of the Most High, because he is kind to the ungrateful and wicked (Luke 6:33-35).

Self-hatred is a common symptom of depression. Identifying the early signs and symptoms of depression is the key to preventing it. Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus, (Rom. 8:1). Often depression is caused by low self-esteem or feelings of self-doubt or self-hatred. Certainly not these present trials and calamities, however severe; though "we are killed all day long, and are appointed as sheep for the slaughter."

Through Christ, who so loved us as to share them, we are conquerors all the more by means of them (Rom. 8:35.) We must exercise self-control in all things. The saint must not let fleshly self-hatred or its opposite (pride) control him (1 Cor. 9:24-25). Fleshly self-hatred is worldly, leading to death; but godly sorrow leads to repentance (2 Cor. 7:10.)

Do you praise God when you are depressed? To appoint unto them that mourn in Zion, to give unto them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness; that they might be called trees of righteousness, the planting of the LORD, that he might be glorified (Isaiah 61:3).

Faith without works is dead, also it is our faith that assists in the victories of life. Do you have faith? Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see. This is what the ancients were commended for. By faith we understand that the universe was formed at God's command, so that what is seen was not made out of what was visible (Hebrews 11:1-2). Faith helps us to have the joy of the Lord for our lives. So we can say "I, am good by the Grace of God."

The joy of the Lord is our strength. Adverse circumstances, instead of hindering our faith, can actually enhance our joy. Nehemiah said, "Go and enjoy choice food and sweet drinks, and send some to those who have nothing prepared. This day is holy to our Lord. Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength" (Nehemiah 8:10.) We should be living with our faith in Jesus Christ and the joy of the Lord in our hearts.

Are you living or surviving in life? The description of the thief is opposed to that of the shepherd, who constantly goes in and out and finds pasture. The thief cometh not but to steal and to kill and to destroy. Jesus said He came that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly (John 10:10.) Are you good by God's Grace?

•

Anthony Armstrong is senior pastor at Unity Christian Fellowship Church at Pine Bluff.

•

Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@pbcommercial.com. Please include your phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry. Writers should have a connection to southeast Arkansas.