Group seeks to block spending on Washington County jail expansion

FAYETTEVILLE -- A community group that opposed an unsuccessful $100 million plan to expand the Washington County Detention Center is now planning a petition drive to reverse the county's decision to use American Rescue Plan Act funds for a smaller jail expansion project.

Voters rejected the $100 million plan in the Nov. 8 general election.

The Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition said in a news release Thursday the group will begin gathering signatures beginning 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul's Church in Fayetteville and continuing each Saturday in January at the church.

The group hopes to block implementation of two ordinances approved by the Quorum Court in December. One ordinance appropriated $10 million for the jail project and the second appropriated $8.8 million.

Sarah Moore, executive director of the group, said state law provides voters the right to challenge county government decisions through the referendum process. In the press release, the group said the action of the Quorum Court in approving the two spending measures goes against the wishes of the voters as expressed in the Nov. 8 election and may violate federal guidelines for the use of the federal funds.

County Clerk Becky Lewallen said Arkansas law allows for referendum elections if petitioners can gather signatures of registered voters that total more than 15% of the number of votes cast for circuit clerk in the most recent general election. In the 2022 general election, Lewallen said, there were 52,613 votes cast for circuit clerk so the petitioners would need to have at least 7,892 valid signatures.

Lewallen said state law says the petitions must be filed with her office within 60 days of the date of passage and publication of the ordinances, which were published on Dec. 23.

Jennifer Price, the county's elections director, said the deadline to submit the petitions to the county clerk's office would be Feb. 21 and a special election could be held May 9 if the signatures are verified by Feb. 28.