Higher education enigma

The conventional wisdom regarding higher education has held that because college graduates fare better statistically (in categories like employment, earnings, life expectancy), the state benefits when more citizens attain university degrees.

Arkansas ranks 48th among states by percentage of population with bachelor's degrees, just ahead of Mississippi and West Virginia. The same trio of states also occupy the lowest three spots when ranked by census-data-derived median household income and per capita income, with Arkansas also 48th in both lists.

At first glance, it looks like a simple 2+2=4 conclusion: If Arkansas increases the number of college graduates, it will rise in list A and thus also rise in list B. But oftentimes when conventional wisdom meets due diligence, public policy based on generally accepted oversimplifications doesn't prove true or wise.

A few subsequent glances offer some challenging contexts.

For starters, just because there's correlation between education attainment and income at the bottom doesn't mean that's the case at the top, or throughout the entire list of states. Outliers are important because they frequently indicate flawed data, assumptions or deductions.

Vermont is third on the list of bachelor's degree or higher attainment, but 26th in household income. California is fifth on the household income list, but 17th on higher ed attainment.

Generally, there's overlap on the top 10 states in both lists, but whole-dollar income statistics are also generally misleading because the cost of living varies between states.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis calculates per capita personal income (a different measure than the census' per capita income) and then adjusts that figure by state using "regional price parities."

On that list, Arkansas rises to 36th in per capita personal income, because the purchasing power of a dollar in Arkansas is higher ($1.18 versus a national average dollar). Vermont, on the other hand, falls to 32nd on the adjusted income list, because everything costs more there and a dollar buys less.

Contrasting those measures, which give weight to real-world practicality of earning/buying power, the third-highest and third-lowest states for citizens holding bachelor's degrees are only two percentage points apart on personal income.

Thus, even though 44 percent of Vermonters have a college education, compared to only 24 percent of Arkansans, at the end of the day the average per capita personal income is only $1,000 apart in the two states--a pittance against the ever-escalating cost of a four-year degree.

There are, of course, other differences between Vermont and Arkansas that factor in, and it would be foolish to draw oversimplified conclusions from that case as well. The point isn't to emulate Vermont, but to stop blindly equating college degrees and state income growth.

Higher education has several problems at the moment, including falling enrollment and shrinking public confidence. A recent article in The Chronicle of Higher Education questioned whether the industry should follow the California dairy industry's example and launch a national marketing campaign. The famous "Got Milk?" ads stopped a decade-old decline in milk sales.

But ultimately, the milk messaging worked because consumers valued the drink. Conversely, the cost-benefit of a college education is coming up short for more and more people. Tuition prices keep rising at faster rates than job salaries in most careers.

College has become so expensive that almost all students have to borrow money to attend. It's probably now a political question of when, not if, there'll be some sort of student loan bailout.

The word "racket" is heard commonly in coarser college discussions, and even among academic administrators themselves there is widespread head-nodding that the "system is broken."

Some institutions, like Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge, have enacted work-to-learn programs where students can attain degrees without having to incur student loans. That visionary idea ought to catch like wildfire--its work-ethic element benefits students in many more ways than just financially--but higher education overall has a tenure mentality that strenuously resists foundational change.

Another compounding problem with higher ed is the disproportionate and distorting role sports now play. In 40 states, the highest-paid public employee is a coach. The top 10 football coaches in the nation earn an average of $9.3 million annually, and even at sub-par programs million- dollar paychecks are the norm.

It might be one thing if only winning coaches were so handsomely compensated. But Texas A&M paid its coach $9 million to win just two conference games and have a losing season. That figure is about 180 times the median household income in Brazos County, where College Station is located.

Such disparity calls into serious question proper priorities, and undermines basic merit-worthy performance principles, given that most colleges aren't national contenders in any sport, most students aren't athletes, and only the tiniest percentage of college graduates will ever earn a living in professional sports.

Meanwhile, skilled trades are thriving, and training programs at community colleges are spiking in stark contrast to university enrollments.

Overpriced degrees, like overpaid coaches, are no guarantee of success. Until some unconventional ideas gain traction in higher education, its value proposition risks continued peril and decline.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.