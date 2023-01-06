Hogs find ‘O’ in Pinion





FAYETTEVILLE -- Ricky Council leads the SEC in minutes played at 35.3 per game, but the University of Arkansas guard was on the bench when the Razorbacks started the second half against Missouri on Wednesday night.

It wasn't because Council had foul trouble.

Council didn't have a foul in the first half, but he was 1 of 6 from the field and 1 of 2 on free throws with 2 turnovers and 1 rebound in 16 minutes.

Missouri led 34-27 at halftime, but when Council was on the court the Razorbacks had been outscored by 18 points.

Joseph Pinion, a freshman guard from Morrilton, helped spark a comeback with seven points off the bench in the half to help Arkansas cut its deficit from 17 points.

"With any basketball team, if guys are playing large minutes, you can't take that for granted," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said of holding Council accountable. "There's a threat for somebody to come in and take your minutes."

Musselman's message in the locker room at halftime was short and to the point.

"It went, 'Joseph you're starting, and Ricky you're not starting,' " Musselman said.

Given the first-half numbers, it made sense, even though coming into the game Pinion had played 45 minutes all season.

"That was a decision I wanted to go with," Musselman said. "It was easy.

"I walked into the locker room and made the decision without discussing it with anyone."

Pinion and Council made Musselman look good as they helped the No. 13 Razorbacks rally to beat the No. 20 Tigers 74-68 in Walton Arena.

Council, a 6-6 junior transfer from Wichita State, played in 49 games for the Shockers, but had just nine starts. He was the American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year last season.

"I've been there before throughout my career, started on the bench my first two years," Council said. "So it really wasn't anything.

"It was Coach's decision. I just had to live with it. I had a positive attitude and watched my teammates eat."

Council chowed down as well.

After going back into the game with 15:02 left, he scored on a dunk eight seconds later.

Playing the rest of the way, Council had 21 of his 25 points in the second half and hit 5 of 9 shots and 10 of 11 free throws with 6 rebounds.

Council's three-pointer put Arkansas (12-2, 1-1 SEC) ahead to stay at 49-46, and he hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final 25.7 seconds to hold off the Tigers.

"Just felt like I was at practice shooting by myself," Council said. "I mean, I've done it enough times.

"It's my third year in college. I should be hitting free throws. I practice it all the time, every end of workout when I'm tired, so it just felt natural."

Council said being aggressive was the key to his second-half resurgence.

"Teammates were also in my ear -- 'Keep being aggressive, attack the rim,' " he said. "Good things happened when I did that."

Pinion finished with season-highs of 13 points and 27 minutes.

"It was great for both guys," Musselman said of Pinion starting the second half and Council playing off the bench. "It was great for Ricky to see the team come out and play good in the second half.

"And we don't win the game without Ricky's second-half isolations at the top of the key."

Pinion hit 4 of 7 shots, including 3 of 6 on three-pointers. His other basket came on an offensive rebound.

"I knew he had it the whole year," Council said. "He's our best shooter, obviously, as you can see.

"We're going to need that down the stretch. He hit some really big threes. It got too loud and I had to cover my ears."

Arkansas was 1 of 11 on three-pointers against Missouri's zone defense before Pinion hit one from the corner with 30 seconds left in the first half.

"Whenever I hit my first three, I felt like I might have to play a little bit tonight," Pinion said. "Our shots weren't falling in the first half, but I'm glad that I was able to hit some threes and help us."

Pinion hit another three-pointer in the second half with 16:56 left and his third at the 13:42 mark.

"Joseph Pinion really changed our look offensively against that particular zone," Musselman said. "Because he flattened it out by being a threat in the corner and then knocking shots down."

Council, averaging 18.4 points, has started every game this season and figures to be back in the lineup when the Razorbacks play at No. 22 Auburn on Saturday night.

Pinion has shown he deserves to be in the playing rotation.

"Joseph's strength is an area we've struggled in," Musselman said. "He can make threes. He can stretch the defense out. He has a really quick release.

"At times, we've really needed perimeter shooting. He was able to provide that for us."

More News None

Up next

No. 13 Arkansas men at No. 22 Auburn

WHEN 7:30 p.m. Central on Saturday

WHERE Neville Arena, Auburn, Ala.

RECORDS Arkansas 12-2, 1-1 SEC; Auburn 11-3, 1-1

TV SEC Network

RADIO Razorback Sports Network





Freshman Joseph Pinion (shown) of Morrilton provided a spark for the University of Arkansas in Wednesday’s victory over No. 20 Missouri, while junior Ricky Council scored 21 of his 25 points in the second half to help the Razorbacks pull away. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





