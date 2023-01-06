



Happy birthday (Jan. 6): You'll enjoy the sensation of sailing along a professional trajectory that completes your sense of self.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The best leaders are often reluctant to take the position as they understand and respect the potentially grave responsibility that comes with leadership and do not enter into agreements lightly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): No matter how many bad things have already happened, good things can still happen. "We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope." Martin Luther King Jr.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There was a time you needed and craved familiarity but now you're ready for something different. Adventure calls you. You're willing to pay the price, which will include the discomfort of uncertainty.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You are impressionable, but this is no time to let others run your show. What would you do if you didn't need anyone, if you were completely self-contained and self-sustaining on every level? Act as though this is true.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your vision of the outside world reflects your inside world. The reason you can see beauty is because there is beauty in you. The same goes for talent, intelligence, humor and any other quality you observe in the world today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can't connect with perfect people because humans connect through vulnerability and flaws. Luckily, you don't know any perfect people, so it shouldn't be a problem unless someone is too uncomfortable to be their self.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): This circumstance is a game. Your role may not seem powerful, but you can still make your move and it still matters. An Italian proverb suggests that when the game is over, the king and the pawn go back in the same box.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your progress is slow, and perhaps even hindered by certain obstacles, but this is nothing that can't be overcome. Take it hurdle by hurdle. Fuel your journey with hopeful dreams of exciting possibilities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll be presented with options that seem to fit another person's goals and not your own. Why accept their way as the only way? You will apply your creativity to come up with alternatives.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A person cannot be deceived who does not, on some level, want to believe the deception. It is impossible to fool you today as you fall in love with the truth, embrace its flaws and celebrate its unchanging nature.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You will direct your energy well, thinking about happy things, good opportunities and beauty or the potential for it. When tempted to go negative you'll gently redirect yourself to accomplish what needs doing.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Perhaps pure love is without contradictions, but the love that flows through the imperfect relationships of human beings is rife with them. Today brings messy and marvelous outcomes. The chaos is better than no love at all.

WOLF MOON: Archaeological evidence dating back 30,000 years suggests dogs were the first domesticated animals, long before horses, cows, goats, cats and the like. Perhaps this is why we equate the howl of our ancient soul and inner animal with that of a wolf. The doglike instincts for affection, obedience, order, work and play are alive in this night.



