• Charles Hicks II of Akron, Ohio, filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city and several police officers, claiming his civil rights were violated when, during an arrest on a domestic violence charge, he had snow stuffed in his mouth.

• Amanda Chapin of Monroe, Wis., was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after being accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband by putting animal euthanasia drugs in his coffee, and he has filed for divorce.

• Brandon Ramos, a Denver police officer, was indicted on assault and other charges after prosecutors say that shots he fired at an armed man who was not facing him instead hit five bystanders in a crowd outside the Larimer Beer Hall.

• Thomas Wayne Aspseter of Sparta, Wis., was called a selfish, remorseless human being with almost no redeeming qualities by a judge who sentenced him to life plus 120 years in prison for killing his 87-year-old step-grandfather with an ax and injuring the victim's brother and sister-in-law.

• Eric Adams, mayor of New York City and a former police captain, said he was "not pleased" when he was shown video of a now-suspended officer repeatedly punching a 14-year-old girl in the head while trying to break up an after-school brawl at a bus stop.

• Jim Pillen was sworn in as governor of Nebraska and immediately faces the task of appointing someone to the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Ben Sasse, who's stepping down to become president of the University of Florida, with former Gov. Pete Ricketts widely expected to get the congressional nod.

• Katie Hobbs pledged to work with her political rivals as she was inaugurated to her first term as governor of Arizona, calling on elected officials to reject conspiracy theories as she ushers in a period of divided government.

• Chris Sununu called for increased cooperation, civic engagement and local control as he was sworn in for a fourth term as governor of New Hampshire, 40 years after his father became governor.

• Maura Healey, the first woman and first open member of the LGBTQ community to be elected governor of Massachusetts, pledged to lead "with empathy and with equity" as she was sworn into office, and "no matter what challenges we face ... we will stay true to the best of ourselves."