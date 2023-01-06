The world in brief: Iran shuts French institute over cartoons





Iran shuts French institute over cartoons

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Iran on Thursday shut down a decades-old French research institute in response to cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that mocked the country's ruling clerics.

Iran's Foreign Ministry called the closure of the French Institute for Research in Iran a "first step" in response to the cartoons, which the magazine had billed as a show of support for anti-government demonstrations that have convulsed Iran for nearly four months.

The ministry said it would "seriously pursue the case and take the required measures" to hold France accountable. On Wednesday, Iran summoned the French ambassador to complain about the cartoons.

The shuttered research institute, which is connected to the French Foreign Ministry, was created in 1983 through the merger of an archaeological delegation dating back to the late 19th century and an institute of Iran studies. It includes a library boasting some 49,000 references, including 28,000 books.

On Thursday, there was a heavy security presence around the institute and the nearby French Embassy in central Tehran. Graffiti left on the outer walls -- apparently by government supporters -- referred to France as "the home of homosexuals" and a "place of blasphemy."

Human trafficking suspect arrested

CAIRO -- An Eritrean national described as one of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates, Interpol announced on Thursday.

The suspect -- identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam -- is accused of leading a criminal organization that abducts, extorts and murders East African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, the France-based police agency said in an online statement.

He was arrested on Sunday in a "major international police operation led by the United Arab Emirates, based on information shared via Interpol," said a statement from the UAE's Ministry of Interior, published by The Khaleej Times.

A breakthrough in the manhunt came when UAE authorities began closely tracking Habtemariam's organization and members of his family, uncovering money laundering patterns that led them to Sudan, the agency said. Interpol first began monitoring Habtemariam's activities in 2019.

Habtemariam had been the subject of two Interpol red notices, one from Ethiopia and the other from the Netherlands, the agency said. Dutch authorities accused Habtemariam of running a camp in Libya that housed thousands of migrants.

Killed 8 militants, say Afghan Taliban

ISLAMABAD -- Afghanistan's ruling Taliban killed eight Islamic State militants and arrested nine others in a series of raids targeting key figures in a spate of attacks in Kabul, a senior Taliban government spokesman said Thursday.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban government, said the raids in the capital city and western Nimroz province on Wednesday targeted IS militants who organized recent attacks on Kabul's Longan Hotel, Pakistan's embassy and the military airport.

Eight IS fighters, including foreign nationals, were killed and seven others arrested in Kabul, while a separate operation in western Nimroz province resulted in two more IS arrests, Mujahid said.

"These members had a main role in the attack on the Chinese hotel and paved the way for foreign IS members to come to Afghanistan," Mujahid said in a tweet.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing near a checkpoint at the Afghan capital's military airport Sunday. IS said that attack was carried out by the same militant who took part in the Longan Hotel assault in mid-December.

Shots fired in Greece-Turkey skirmish

ATHENS, Greece -- The crew of a Greek coast guard patrol boat fired warning shots early Thursday to deter a Turkish coast guard vessel that was trying to ram them in the eastern Aegean Sea, authorities in Athens said, as tensions between the two neighbors remain high.

Turkey's coast guard said its crew fired into the air in response, and added that the Greek vessel was chased away.

A Greek coast guard statement said that "the crew fired warning shots in a secure sector and the Turkish coast guard vessel withdrew" toward the Turkish coast. The coast guard said the shots were fired into the air.

The statement did not make any mention of injuries, or damage to either vessel, during the incident southeast of the Greek islet of Farmakonissi and, according to the Greek coast guard, 1.7 miles inside Greece's territorial waters.

The Turkish Coast Guard offered a different version of events, saying a Greek coast guard boat harassed Turkish fishing boats off the Turkish Aegean coastal resort of Didim, prompting Turkish authorities to dispatch a coast guard boat.

According to the Turkish account, the Greek coast guard boat opened fire into the air while leaving the region, prompting the Turkish boat to respond in kind.





The building of "Institut Français de Recherche en Iran" or French Institute for Research in Iran, is pictured, in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Iranian authorities ordered closure of the institute on Thursday over the publication of offensive caricatures of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. (AP Photo)



The building of "Institut Français de Recherche en Iran" or French Institute for Research in Iran, is pictured, in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Iranian authorities ordered closure of the institute on Thursday over the publication of offensive caricatures of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. (AP Photo)







A Taliban fighter checks an Islamic State group house that was destroyed Thursday in the ongoing conflict between the two in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP/Ebrahim Noroozi)











