Late three makes Purdue a winner

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Fletcher Loyer made a go-ahead three-pointer with 11 seconds left and No. 1 Purdue bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 71-69 victory over No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday night.

The Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1) trailed 69-66 with 41 seconds remaining after Ohio State's Sean McNeil made a three-pointer.

Zach Edey responded with a bucket on the other end, and Purdue forced a turnover on the Buckeyes' next possession.

After Loyer's three-pointer, the Boilermakers defended Ohio State's final possession and Brice Sensabaugh's final shot didn't get off in time.

"Going in, you knew they'd have to help on Zach, so I knew I had to be ready to shoot to help the team win," Loyer said.

Edey and Braden Smith each scored 16 points for Purdue.

"We're seconds away from feeling like crap again after a loss, but really digging down defensively and getting that big stop and not giving up a three there at the end is what we focused on," Loyer said. "We stayed tight and stayed true to our principles."

Sensabaugh scored 21 points for Ohio State (10-4, 2-1), which shot 50% from the floor.

The lead changed nine times in the final eight minutes of the second half. Loyer made a three-pointer to give the Boilermakers a 64-63 lead with under 5 minutes to go. Both teams went scoreless until Sensabaugh made a jumper to give Ohio State a 65-64 lead with 3:19 left.

Edey made free throws to flip the score back in favor of Purdue, but he fouled Felix Okpara, who knotted the game at 66 with 1:57 left on a free throw of his own.

NO. 2 HOUSTON 87, SMU 53

HOUSTON -- Jarace Walker tied his season high with 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Marcus Sasser added 14 points and a career high-tying seven assists and No. 2 Houston used a big first half to beat SMU.

Walker scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting in the first half as Houston (15-1, 3-0) built a 49-23 halftime lead. The Cougars have won six consecutive games since their only loss on Dec. 10 against Alabama.

J'Wan Roberts had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Tramon Mark and Terrance Arceneaux both scored 10 points for Houston, which shot 46%, including 10 of 30 on three-pointers. Houston outrebounded SMU 54-26 and held a 35-6 advantage in points in the paint.

Efe Odigie had 14 points and Zach Nutall added 12 for SMU (6-9, 1-1). Zhuric Phelps, who was leading SMU with 18.4 points per game, finished with six points on 2-of-11 shooting. The Mustangs shot 31%, including 3 of 20 on three-pointers.

NO. 10 UCLA 60, USC 58

LOS ANGELES -- Jaylen Clark scored 15 points and No. 10 UCLA blew an 18-point lead in the second half before rallying to beat crosstown rival Southern California 60-58 for the Bruins' 11th consecutive victory.

Boogie Ellis missed missed a potential tying jumper that would have forced overtime and Adem Bona grabbed the rebound to seal the win and keep UCLA undefeated at Pauley Pavilion with a 9-0 mark.

The Bruins (14-2, 5-0 Pac-12) are on their longest winning streak since 2016-17.

Reese Dixon-Waters scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half to lead the Trojans (11-5, 3-2).

IOWA 91, NO. 15 INDIANA 89

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Kris Murray had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Iowa rallied from a 21-point, first-half deficit to beat No. 15 Indiana.

The Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3) snapped a three-game losing streak with a second-half comeback capped by Murray's plays on both ends of the court in the final seconds.

Iowa was leading 87-86 when Murray blocked Jalen Hood-Schifino's layup attempt with 10 seconds to play. Murray, who had 21 points in the second half, made two free throws after being fouled on the rebound, and dribbled out the clock after Indiana's Trey Galloway intentionally missed the second of two free throws with three seconds left.

Filip Rebraca had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Connor McCaffery scored 16 points.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, back in Indiana's lineup after missing two games with a back injury, scored 30 points. Hood-Schifino had 21.

Indiana (10-4, 1-2) hadn't played since a 69-55 win over Kennesaw State on Dec. 23, but showed no effects of the long layoff, opening the game with a 23-4 run in the first 5 ½ minutes. The Hoosiers made 11 of their first 13 shots, leading 28-7 with 13:32 left in the half before Iowa came back to cut it to 50-40 at halftime.

SMU guard Emory Lanier (24), right, misses a shot while under pressure from Houston guard Emanuel Sharp (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)



SMU guard Jalen Smith (2) looks to shoot and score between Houston forwards Ja'Vier Francis (5) and Jarace Walker (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

