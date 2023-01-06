Let’s Eat | Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza, Wienerschnitzel, Westside Burger and other NWA, Fort Smith restaurant news

Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza in Fayetteville plans to open Sunday at 3959 N. Steele Blvd., the first floor retail space of the Uptown Fayetteville apartment complex.

The restaurant will feature a "digital tap wall" for beer, wine and cider in addition to arcade games, according to a news release. The menu includes pizzas, sandwiches, salads, appetizers and desserts.

The Florida-based fast casual pizza company currently has locations in Texas, Florida, Colorado and Nebraska with Dallas and Frisco stores in the works, according to its website.

Wienerschnitzel

California-based hot dog franchise Wienerschnitzel will place one of its new Northwest Arkansas locations in Springdale.

The restaurant will be south of Elm Springs Road, west of Interstate 49 and east of the Starbucks at the corner of North 48th and Elm Springs.

Founded in 1961 as a hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel has more than 330 locations across the country and serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually.

Westside Burger & Grill

Westside Burger & Grill in Springdale has moved to 3896 Elm Springs Road, the former location of Loafin' Joes.

The burger shop is open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, according to its Facebook page.

StoneHouse

StoneHouse Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith has been transitioning executive chefs, but is planning to reopen for lunch on Tuesday, according to a social media post.

The steakhouse at 8801 Wells Lake Road is also planning to launch a new menu, the post states.

Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill opened in Fort Smith on Saturday.

The burrito chain -- complete with a drive-through dubbed the "Chipotlane" -- is open at 6201 Rogers Ave. from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Food Hall of Fame

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announced last month that 1,828 nominations were submitted in 2022 for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

All 75 counties in the state were represented, according to a news release, with many rural counties seeing an increase in nominations.

All of the nominees get a letter and decal to display in their restaurant.

Arkansas Heritage will announce the finalists sometime this month before honoring this year's inductees with a ceremony in March.

Winners are picked each year by the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Committee, which is made up of Arkansas historians, chefs, foodies and food authors.

A restaurant must be owned and operated in the state for at least 25 years in order to be eligible for the Hall of Fame. Three restaurants are inducted each year. Other awards are given in the categories of Proprietor of the Year, Food-Themed Event, Gone But Not Forgotten, People's Choice and Food of the Year.

You can learn more at ArkFoodHOF.com.

_

We'll be back next week with more restaurant news across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Has one recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email gmoore@nwaonline.com.