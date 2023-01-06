Focus on the people

On Dec 31, Mr. Howell Medders offered his Second Amendment opinions in "Scuttle the Second." My quick count had the word "gun" or "guns" 12 times, implied four times and the word "criminals" once. He also used the term "gun violence."

And here we have the problem: So many want to focus on the object, not on the people. I maintain there is no such thing as "gun violence," but we sure have a lot of criminals using guns and getting away with their crimes. Or if caught, not receiving the sentences needed. "Sensible laws" would make the illegal use of weapons absolutely frightening.

Yes, too many criminal, mentally and morally incompetent people have guns. They frequently obtain them by criminal methods. All weapons are potentially lethal. They are "lethal toys" in his mind, not mine. I doubt I could make Mr. Medders see this issue from my viewpoint, but here is my personal vow: Sir, I have been a target-shooter for 77 of my 89 years. I give my word that I will not suddenly turn criminal.

I hope you are reassured.

WIL WING

Bella Vista

What's embarrassing

Did you read in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette about the embarrassed former magazine editor who bought a used Tesla automobile because he believed it would diminish his carbon footprint, only to learn and become embarrassed that Elon Musk had political views different than his, which he abhorred? He believes Musk has swung totally to the right in his purchase of Twitter, and revealing in Twitter internal files over several weeks how apparently corrupt government agencies, unelected technocrats, and Democratic congressmen were by revealing the suppression of free speech and banning individuals from communicating on Twitter and other media platforms.

I believe what we have been observing through Musk's revelations is the radical ideology of intolerance of dissenting voices of free speech, like our embarrassed Tesla owner. I would think any freedom-loving journalist would support the revelation of truth exposed in the Twitter releases. With the rise of the woke culture and the growing obsession with controlling speech in America, it seems we are seeing our freedom and rights evaporate in real time. Our embarrassed Tesla owner is suffering from displaced embarrassment.

There is nothing wrong with the auto, just his apparent belief that the truth should be withheld.

Now that is embarrassing!

TOM ROBERTS

Little Rock

Reprehensible choice

Mr. John Hutchins of Cherokee Village expressed my present sentiments toward our Sen. Tom Cotton so well that I will only add, "Here, here!"

I couldn't agree more that Senator Cotton's vote for the $1.7 trillion spending bill is both disappointing and reprehensible. I will, however, add one thing: I extend those same sentiments toward Sen. John Boozman, who also supported the bill.

JOHN DEWS

Hot Springs

Just horrid grammar

"Down comes the decorations." (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Jan. 3 photo caption) Really! Was your grammar-checker absent?

YVONNE SAMONS

Little Rock

Enables coup caucus

I've been watching the dumpster-fire group of power-hungry grifters seeking to expand their 15 minutes of fame as they burn down their party and, perhaps ultimately, our country, weakening the speakership. Then there's one "eligible" pro-Kevin McCarthy man, George Santos, a proven liar who probably won his seat by lying about, well, everything of importance (not unlike the former president). Santos even ironically tweeted on the evening of Jan. 3 that he was honored to be sworn in that day, when, with no speaker in place, that was patently impossible. But McCarthy needs his vote, so he's still there. No honor anywhere! Chaos ensues.

As I write and await the seventh speaker vote, I wonder about the real problems America faces: surging covid, flu and RSV cases; increased evidence of systemic racism and antisemitic and anti-LGBTQIA violence; an environment in peril; decades-long unresolved immigration issues; and authoritarian warlords whom many Republican agitators respect as strong men, to name a few. I wonder about the importance of actual governance instead of grandstanding, obstructing, deflecting, and grievance-building. I wonder about a party "leadership" that concedes power to seditionists and election-deniers.

Democracy suffers when the leaders of a rabble-rousing "coup caucus" have been carefully coddled instead of censured. The party that did so is now being sorely tested.

McCarthy thought he could play both sides as he initially condemned Donald Trump's attempted insurrection and then crawled back to kiss his ring to keep Trump's most loyal voters in the party fold. It is too early to say how this will play out. But having watched McCarthy bow down yet again to the crazies and stand by their sometimes deadly lies and demands, I admit to at least a little schadenfreude as he loses each vote.

MARY REMMEL WOHLLEB

Little Rock

Excellent governors

During the last 16 years, Arkansas has been blessed with two excellent governors. Both Mike Beebe and Asa Hutchinson supported the citizens of our state, and did it in a manner where we liked them. One a Democrat and one a Republican. I'm sure many of us appreciated their individual achievements.

ROBERT SPENCER

North Little Rock