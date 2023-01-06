Little Rock shooting leaves 1 person dead, police say

Little Rock police late Thursday investigated a shooting that left one person dead, according to a tweet from police.

Officers around 11:20 p.m. responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim had arrived. The victim, a minor, died of his injuries around the time police arrived.

On Friday, agency spokesman Mark Edwards could not provide further identifying information about the victim. He said more would be released when the deceased’s next of kin had been properly notified.

Police determined the crime scene was in the 7700 block of Depriest Road, and an investigation is ongoing. No suspect had been publicly identified Friday afternoon.