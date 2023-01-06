Sections
Little Rock software company Apptegy plans to add 300 new positions over next few years

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 3:15 p.m.
FILE - Downtown Little Rock skyline in 2018

The Little Rock-based software company Apptegy plans to add 300 positions in the coming years, officials announced on Friday during a press conference at the company's offices in the Riverdale neighborhood.

Apptegy provides mobile apps and websites for school districts. At the moment, it has a workforce of nearly 400 full-time employees.

Jeston George, the company's founder and chief executive officer, suggested that the company's workforce might exceed 1,000 within a few years as Apptegy builds additional products.

He told attendees that "the momentum right now for us is awesome and we're not slowing down."

