Little Rock software company Apptegy plans to add 300 new positions over next few years

The Little Rock-based software company Apptegy plans to add 300 positions in the coming years, officials announced on Friday during a press conference at the company's offices in the Riverdale neighborhood.

Apptegy provides mobile apps and websites for school districts. At the moment, it has a workforce of nearly 400 full-time employees.

Jeston George, the company's founder and chief executive officer, suggested that the company's workforce might exceed 1,000 within a few years as Apptegy builds additional products.

He told attendees that "the momentum right now for us is awesome and we're not slowing down."