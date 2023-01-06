LIVE! Music includes Alyssa Galvan at George’s, Ozark Mountain Music Festival

Singer-songwriter Alyssa Galvan and poet Amor will join Divas on Fire (Diane Rudolph, Alma Blecher, Rachel Fields, Dawn Cate, Tori Rudolph and Lectric Liz Lottmann) at 5:45 p.m. today followed by Open Addiction at 9 p.m. at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Aaron Kamm & The One Drops play at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and a Ronnie Hawkins Tribute show with Rd Olsen, Tony Redman, Tina Cossey and others happens at 7 p.m. Sunday at 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Greg Warren performs at 6:30 p.m. today and 6:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com

• Lilly Hiatt Band performs at 7:30 p.m. today; The 5 Browns perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. waltonartscenter.org.

• DJ Soulfree hosts a dance party starting at 7 p.m. Saturday; Jeremiah Griffin hosts an acoustic picking circle at 2 p.m. and Latin Dance Night starts at 6 p.m. Sunday at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 Wedington Drive, Fayetteville.

• Mildenhall, The Flipoff Pirates and Fight Dream perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 13; Buddy Shute and the Motivators, The Jeff Horton Band and The Downtown Livewires start at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. meteorguitargallery.com.

• The Ozark Mountain Music Festival featuring Lindsay Lou, Marbin, Willy Tea Taylor, The Mighty Pines, The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers, Front Porch, Patti Steel, Eureka Strings, Astyn Barbaree, Danny Spain Gang, Gravel Yard, Grace Stormont and more will be Jan. 19-22 at Basin Park Hotel, 12 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. Ticket information and more at ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com

