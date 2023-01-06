Police beat: LR shooting leaves 2 people wounded; Gun, drugs found in LR home search

LR shooting leaves 2 people wounded

One man was shot in the face and a teenager was wounded in a shooting in Little Rock on Monday, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Police responding to a report of a shooting at the intersection of John Barrow and Kanis roads at 3:39 a.m. located Ethan Moore, 23, lying on the ground with a bullet wound in his face and a 17-year-old girl who said she knew who shot Moore, according to the report. The teenager's name was redacted in the report.

While speaking with the teenager, officers realized she had also been shot and was bleeding. Moore was taken to UAMS Medical Center in critical condition while the girl was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in stable condition.

Police tried to locate the initial crime scene at 3115 Wynne Drive, about 2 miles away, but were not able to, the report states. The teen's mother, who lived there, did not report hearing any gunshots.

Officers searched the area for a Black male suspect referred to as "Jay," but were not able to find anyone, the report states.

Gun, drugs found in LR home search

Little Rock police on Wednesday afternoon arrested a man who is a felon and reportedly had drugs and a gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers served a search warrant at 74 Purdue Circle, leading to the arrest of Henry White, 31, and the discovery of a firearm and suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl, the report states.

White is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person, trafficking fentanyl, maintaining a drug premises and possession of methamphetamine.