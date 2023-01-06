Uncanny valley of the dolls: Creepy AI droid M3gan (voiced by Jenna Davis, the girl in the doll suit is 12-year-old actor/ dancer/stunt performer Amie Donald) is charged with providing young Cady (Violet McGraw) companionship and security in the campy horror film “M3gan,” which opens theatrically today.

Uncanny valley of the dolls: Creepy AI droid M3gan (voiced by Jenna Davis, the girl in the doll suit is 12-year-old actor/dancer/stunt performer Amie Donald) is charged with providing young Cady (Violet McGraw) companionship and security in the campy horror film “M3gan,” which opens theatrically today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content