Arkansas man in custody after taking hammer to altar, stealing relics at Subiaco





SUBIACO -- Jerrid Farnam, 31, was being held Thursday in connection with damaging the altar and stealing from Subiaco Abbey church.

Abbey officials told deputies a man entered the church and took a hammer to the marble altar before removing relics through a large hole he made in the middle of the slab, according to a Logan County Sheriff's office release.

The man had left before a sheriff's deputy arrived, but returned soon after the deputy left, according to the release.

Deputies returned and arrested Farnam.

Upon searching Farnam's pickup, authorities found three of the six missing relics, along with the hammer and sledgehammer with marble dust still on them, according to the release from the sheriff's office.

Farnam is currently being held at the Logan County Detention Center, the release states.

The investigation is ongoing.

"Throughout this, our monks continued with our regular communal prayers. Now that the gentleman has been caught and justice will proceed, may we also offer a prayer for him," stated a post on the Subiaco Abbey website.

Damage to the altar at Abbey Church of St. Benedict.





