More of the best (and worst) of 2022

Traditionally, we start the year off with a look back at what some of our readers, occasional contributors, panelists and friends of the program thought were the best films of the past year. We're happy to continue that this year, and expect to run one or two more of these pieces in the coming weeks, so there's still time to send in a list to: pmartin@adgnewsroom.com.

Jay Russell, Hollywood film director, screenwriter:

(via Facebook)

OK gang, here are my 5 favorite films of 2022, if you are looking for something to watch. And I say favorite, because to each their own, and I avoid saying "best" because I don't like the idea of pitting films against each other like a football game. Also, I haven't seen everything and there are a lot of docs and foreign films I've yet to see. But here are my faves in alphabetical order:

"Aftersun"

"All Quiet on the Western Front

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

"Tár"

With special mention to "Bones and All" as the strangest movie I think I saw this year; "Everything Everywhere All at Once" as having the most exciting style; "Argentina 1985" for telling a story that I needed to know; "Top Gun: Maverick" because it's the popcorn movie that got everyone back into the theaters; "Living" because of Bill Nighy; and "Elvis" because I expected so little and thought the young actor who played him was terrific.

Blake Rutherford, repatriated Arkansan, founder of "Movies in the Park" :

1. "Tár"

2. "The Fabelmans"

3. "The Banshees of Inisherin"

4. "Top Gun: Maverick"

5. "She Said"

6. "Decision to Leave"

7. "Kimi"

8. "All Quiet on the Western Front"

9. "A Love Song"

10. "Emily the Criminal"

Honorable mentions: "All the Old Knives," "Armageddon Time" "The Batman," "Glass Onion," "Lady Chatterly's Lover," "The Menu," "Till, "Triangle of Sadness," "White Noise," "The Woman King."

Wish I'd seen: "Aftersun," "Babylon," "Benediction," "Living," "The Quiet Girl," "Women Talking."

Sam Blair, armchair critic:

2022 was not a year for great movies -- I saw mainly good to pretty good ones -- but what great performances many of them had. Awards races for acting will be the tightest in years. These are my choices for the year's best films, many of them streaming now.

1. "The Quiet Girl" (Irish) -- Wonderful low-key Irish movie packs an emotional punch. I pretty much loved it and would see it again. (Just saw: 98% on Rotten Tomatoes)

2. "All Quiet on the Western Front" (German) -- A powerful anti-war film, yes, but also an infuriating revelation of how inhumanely grunt soldiers were treated as cannon fodder during World War I.

3. "The Banshees of Inisherin" -- Martin McDonagh's Irish plays are among my favorites, and you always know there will be blood. Implausible at times, but mostly it's funny, savage, and a bit sad. Probably the year's best ensemble cast.

4. "Petite Maman" (French) -- Poignant and strange half-fairy tale of a young girl who's playing in the woods and runs across another girl who's oddly like her own mother. That's only the beginning of the Twilight Zoney surprises.

5. "The Fabelmans" -- By now, we know the Fabelman family are stand-ins for the Spielbergs. If you're weary of downbeat endings, this one will make you smile. Michelle Williams is wonderful.

6. "Aftersun" -- In this dreamlike memory play, a 30-something woman recalls vividly a seaside holiday she took with her father when she was 11. Bittersweet.

7. "Top Gun: Maverick" -- Yep, why not? More entertaining and exciting than any other movie I saw all year. I believe it's what they call a popcorn movie.

8. "Till" -- Virtually a docudrama about the Emmett Till tragedy in Mississippi and a mother's pursuit of justice for her son. Danielle Deadwyler is superb.

9. "Tár' -- A friend refers to it as "that crazy-ass movie," but that's harsh. Cate Blanchett gives a ferocious performance as famous conductor Lydia Tár, whose fall from her pedestal is meticulously chronicled. Deserved? You decide.

10. "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" -- A darker, more melancholy telling of the old tale, still in animation (with del Toro's trademark artistry) but with forgettable songs added.

11. "The Good Nurse" -- A tense Hitchcockian film for the 21st century. A pair of Oscar winners, Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne, are sensational. But only one is the good nurse.

12. "The Woman King" -- The sight of a ferocious Viola Davis leading her warriors into battle is one of my most memorable movie scenes of this year.

(Honorable mention: "She Said," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "White Noise," "Armageddon Time," "EO," "The Outfit," "God's Creatures," "Empire of Light," "Navalny," "Three Minutes, a Lengthening."

WANT TO SEE: "Women Talking"

Travis Eddings; Popcorn Alley:

The Best Films of 2022

1. "The Banshees of Inisherin" 2. "The Black Phone" 3. "The Fabelmans" 4. "Emily the Criminal" 5. "Tár" 6. "Top Gun: Maverick" 7. "Nope" 8. "Montana Story" 9. "Turning Red" 10. "Till."

Honorable Mentions: "The Batman," "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies," "Elvis," "Emergency," "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," "Jackass Forever," "She Said," "Smile," "Watcher," "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," "Women Talking."

The Worst Movies of 2022

1. "Family Camp" 2. "moonfall" 3. "The 355" 4. Jeepers Creepers: Reborn" 5. "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" 6. "Morbius" 7. "Don't Worry Darling" 8. "The King's Daughter" 9. "The Bubble" 10. "Prey."

Dishonorable Mentions: "Blacklight," "Strange World," "Thor: Love and Thunder."