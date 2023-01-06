Multifamily housing complex approved for area of Little Rock’s MacArthur Park

Members of the Little Rock Historic District Commission on Thursday voted to approve construction plans for a new multifamily housing development near MacArthur Park.

The project calls for a three-story residential development with six units at 1003 McMath Ave.

Commission members granted the certificate of appropriateness to the developer, a Jacksonville-based limited liability company called MacArthur Place LLC, which lists Edward Haddock as its incorporator/organizer.

The Little Rock firm Rogue Architecture is listed as the architect behind the project.

The Historic District Commission has oversight over construction and building alterations within the MacArthur Park Historic District. The boundaries of the district extend north to Capitol Avenue and west to Scott Street.

The park is home to the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History and the campus of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.

Previously known as the Arkansas Arts Center, the museum of art has been closed for extensive remodeling since 2019. It is scheduled to reopen in April.

Additional construction work associated with the ongoing 30 Crossing project is set to reshape the immediate vicinity of MacArthur Park.

The site of the proposed multifamily structure has been vacant since at least 1978 after a two-story Victorian home was demolished there, according to Little Rock Planning and Development Department documents.

The parcel is shared with a three-story, mixed-use contemporary structure at 1001 McMath Ave. The owner plans to pursue a lot split in the future, planning documents say.

A single-family home at 1007 McMath Ave. is located to the south of the site of the proposed multifamily complex.

A parking lot with nine spaces would sit just east of the structure and open up into an alley.

County property records show that MacArthur Place LLC acquired the property at 1001 McMath Ave. from Paul Page Dwellings LLC last year for $525,000.

City staff recommended the project be approved, subject to certain conditions, including modifications to the multifamily complex's design.

Commission members on Thursday gave their approval and incorporated city staff's recommended conditions, with the exception of a recommendation that windows on the structure include muntins.

During the meeting, Jeremiah Russell, principal architect of Rogue Architecture, had asked commission members that the muntins be excluded from the list of conditions. He suggested that muntins "would be a little distracting on a contemporary facade like this."