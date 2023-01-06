Musselman: Smith out rest of January

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said he anticipates freshman guard Nick Smith will continue to be sidelined for at least the rest of January.

Smith, a projected NBA Draft lottery pick from Jacksonville, has missed nine games -- including the last three -- with what Arkansas has called "management" of his right knee.

Smith didn't attend the Razorbacks' 74-68 victory over Missouri on Wednesday night because he's in Los Angeles seeing a specialist for his knee issue.

"Yeah, there's no update," Musselman said Thursday of Smith continuing to be listed as out indefinitely. "Has seen a specialist. Remains in L.A.

"Not to speculate, but I mean, that's probably going to be the case [regarding Smith's injury status] throughout the rest of the month.

"And then where it is at that point, probably reevaluate it. But certainly not the expectation that he'll play in the next few games."

Smith missed the first six games, played six minutes off the bench in his Arkansas debut against Troy, then started the next four games. He's averaging 12.8 points with highs of 22 points against North Carolina-Greensboro and 21 against Oklahoma.



