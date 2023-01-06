• Jill Biden will undergo a medical procedure next week to remove a small lesion above her right eye that was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, the White House says. The first lady, 71, will undergo the "common outpatient procedure" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Wednesday, said Dr. Kevin O'Connor, physician to President Joe Biden, in a memo released by the White House on Wednesday. The cancer screening was conducted late last year, a White House official said. O'Connor said doctors recommended that the lesion be removed and examined "in an abundance of caution." He said an update will be provided afterward. The president and first lady returned to the White House on Monday after spending the New Year's holiday on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

• King Charles' coronation might not serve as a royal reunion with his estranged son. Prince Harry doesn't know if he'll attend his father's coronation in May if he's invited, he revealed in an interview with ITV airing Sunday. "There's a lot that can happen between now and then, but the door is always open," Harry says in a preview clip released Thursday. "The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it." Harry stepped down from his royal duties in 2020 and left the United Kingdom with his wife, the former Meghan Markle. In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, he said his family had cut him off financially and that his father at one point stopped taking his calls. In his forthcoming memoir "Spare," Harry claims his older brother, Prince William, described Meghan as "rude" and "difficult" before physically attacking him, according to The Guardian. Harry reportedly writes that he suffered a back injury after William "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and ... knocked me to the floor." The book, due out Tuesday, follows last month's release of the Netflix series "Harry & Meghan," in which Harry claims William received preferential treatment from the royal palace. "They were happy to lie to protect my brother," Harry said. "They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us." Harry reunited with his family for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September, walking alongside William and behind their father in a coffin procession through London. The Los Angeles-born Meghan and Harry are raising their children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet, in Southern California.