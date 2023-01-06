Philanthropic group

inducts J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. said Thursday that it has been inducted into a philanthropic group -- The Anderson Assembly at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The Lowell-based trucking and supply chain company established The J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. Cancer Prevention and Control Endowment with a $1 million gift to MD Anderson. The move supports The Joint Center on Geospatial Analysis and Health led by MD Anderson's Cancer Prevention and Control Platform, according to a news release.

"MD Anderson is an organization that is dear to J.B. Hunt as many of our employees utilize their expertise and resources," Brad Hicks, president of highway services and executive vice president of people at J.B. Hunt, said in a news release. "We are proud to extend our support to MD Anderson as its experts pioneer innovative cancer care and research to improve the health and quality of life for people across the world."

Through the gift, MD Anderson will be able to use data to better aid medically-underserved communities, the release said.

"J.B. Hunt's leadership directly enabled a novel vision to help communities access expert analyses at the intersection of place and health," Michael T. Walsh Jr., executive director of the Cancer Prevention and Control Platform, said.

-- John Magsam

Reports: Theater at

Breckenridge closes

The Regal UA Breckenridge Theater on Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock closed Thursday, according to multiple news reports.

Theater employees, a spokesman for the Breckenridge Village shopping center and a developer working to renovate the retail center all confirmed the theater was set to close after its last scheduled show Thursday night, according to an online report by KTHV-TV, Channel 11.

Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas and the second-largest largest movie theater chain in the world, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September.

Breckenridge Village has hosted a movie theater since United Artists built a four-screen facility there in 1976. It was expanded to seven screens in 1981 and then replaced by a larger United Artists theater in the late 1990s.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

State index declines

to 764.44, off 8.12

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 764.44, down 8.12.

"Strong jobs data released early in the day pressured equities ahead of the December payroll report which is due for release [this] morning as the S&P 500 looks for support near the 3,800 level," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.