North Little Rock police investigating shot fired in mall



North Little Rock police were investigating after a shot was fired inside McCain Mall on Thursday night, a department spokesperson said, but no one was hurt in the incident.



Around 7:11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the mall, which is located at 3929 McCain Blvd., Lt. Amy Cooper said.

They determined that a single gunshot was fired in the American Eagle clothing store, but that no one was injured by the shot.



As of Friday, no arrests had been made in the incident, but the investigation is ongoing.