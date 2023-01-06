Sections
North Little Rock resident hospitalized after Friday shooting

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 8:17 p.m.
The lights of a police vehicle are shown in a June 24, 2021 AP file photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

North Little Rock police on Friday evening were investigating a shooting that left one person seriously wounded, according to a news release from the Police Department.

As of 6:50 p.m. Friday, police did not know what the victim's condition was, the release adds.

Police had responded to a report of a shooting in North Little Rock around 5:27 p.m. Friday. Officers found the shooting victim in the Levy area, inside a residence in the 4500 block of Pike Avenue, located about 1 1/2 miles northwest of the Interstate 40/Interstate 30 interchange. 

The victim, who was not identified in the release, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of Friday night, no suspect had been identified in the ongoing investigation.

