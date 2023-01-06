Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Notre Dame TE transfer visiting Hogs

by Richard Davenport | Today at 7:10 a.m.
Arkansas tight ends coach Morgan Turner is shown during a practice Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Fayetteville.

Notre Dame tight end transfer Cane Berrong is expected to start his official visit to Arkansas today.

He picked up an offer from Arkansas on Jan. 3 after announcing plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 12. Berrong has other offers from Wisconsin, SMU, Colorado, Temple, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Memphis, New Mexico and Western Michigan. 

Berrong, 6-4, 243 pounds, had no receiving stats in South Bend, Ind., in two seasons. He was an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 1 tight end-H, No. 51 overall prospect in the nation in the 2021 class, and the No. 5 player from Georgia. 

He was invited to play in the 2021 Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla., before it was canceled.

