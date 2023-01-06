GOLF

Three tied for lead in Hawaii

Jon Rahm is starting to get used to low scoring on the Plantation Course at Kapalua. He can only hope this start leads to a better finish in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii. One year after he was 33-under par and still finished second, Rahm birdied three of his last four holes for a 9-under 64 and shared the lead Thursday with Colin Morikawa and J.J. Spaun in an idyllic start to the year. Morikawa began the back nine with six straight birdies, his longest such streak on the PGA Tour. Spaun, at Kapalua for the first time, had four consecutive birdies on the back. Cameron Smith won last year at 34 under, a PGA Tour record to par, during a week of hardly any wind. Such was the case Thursday on a course that was firm and played even shorter because of severe slopes that can make shots roll much longer on the ground than they fly in the air. Billy Horschel was the only player in the 39-man field who failed to break par. shooting 76. Xander Schauffele scratched out a 70 while dealing with a back issue that has surfaced for the second time in a month.

BASEBALL

D-backs, Longoria reach deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed three-time All-Star third baseman Evan Longoria to a one-year deal. The team announced the signing on Thursday. The 37-year-old Longoria is a 15-year veteran, spending his first 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and the last five with the San Francisco Giants. Longoria -- a three-time Gold Glove winner -- brings some experience to what's expected to be a young lineup in 2023. He also adds right-handed power to a team that already has a lot of left-handed hitting. He has 331 career home runs. Longoria has battled injuries over the last few seasons, but has been productive when healthy. He hit .244 with 14 home runs and 42 RBI last season 89 games.

FOOTBALL

Vols promote Halzle to OC

Joey Halzle has been promoted from quarterbacks coach to the sixth-ranked Volunteers' new offensive coordinator, Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel announced Thursday. Halzle will continue coaching quarterbacks while replacing Alex Golesh, who was hired in early December as the new coach at South Florida. Heupel said Halzle has been instrumental in the Vols' record-setting offensive success over their first two seasons, and he's known Halzle for more than 15 years. Halzle coached quarterbacks the past two seasons, when Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton combined for 70 touchdowns and six interceptions. Tennessee set 13 team offensive records in going 11-2 for the program's first 11-win season since 2001 and capped the season with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

Notre Dame adds star QB

Sam Hartman is transferring to Notre Dame, giving the Fighting Irish a dynamic quarterback for Coach Marcus Freeman's second season. Hartman, a three-year starter at Wake Forest, was widely regarded as the top quarterback in the transfer portal. He announced his decision Thursday by tweeting pictures of himself in a Notre Dame uniform. The 23-year-old Hartman holds the ACC record for passing touchdowns with 110. He has one year of eligibility remaining. He completed a career-best 63.1% of his passes this past season for 3,701 yards with 38 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, leading the Demon Deacons to an 8-5 record and a victory in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23.

TCU lands Alabama transfer

TCU may be preparing for Georgia in the national championship, but that doesn't mean the Horned Frogs are slacking on the recruiting trail. TCU landed a commitment from Alabama transfer running back Trey Sanders on Thursday afternoon. Sanders announced he would be heading to Fort Worth on Twitter. Sanders was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 running back in the Class of 2019 before signing with the Crimson Tide. Sanders dealt with a number of injuries during his time with Alabama and rushed for 528 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons under Coach Nick Saban. With Emari Demercado and likely Kendre Miller departing from the backfield, Sanders will have an opportunity to compete with Trent Battle and Emani Bailey for carries next season. Sanders is the third former Crimson Tide player to land at TCU this cycle. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and former five-star tackle Tommy Brockermeyer committed to TCU in December. TCU also added Jack Bech from LSU and Avery Helm from Florida.

HOCKEY

U.S. places 3rd in world junior

Chaz Lucius completed a hat trick in overtime and the United States beat Sweden 8-7 on Thursday to finish third in the world junior hockey championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Lucius ended the 3-on-3 extra period when he flipped a backhander over goalie Carl Lindbom. Cutter Gauthier had two goals and Logan Cooley, and Ryan Ufko also scored for the Americans, coming off a 6-2 loss to Canada in the semifinals Wednesday night. Filip Bystedt tied it for Sweden with 21 seconds left in regulation with his second goal of the game. Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the game at 6:22 of overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the Czech Republic for its record-extending 20th world junior hockey title. The Arizona Coyotes forward took a pass from Joshua Roy on a 2-on-1 and beat goalie Tomas Suchanek in the 3-on-3 extra period after Canada blew a 2-0 lead in the third period.

BASEBALL

Reds release Moustakas

Mike Moustakas was released by the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday with $22 million remaining on his contract. The veteran infielder was designated for assignment Dec. 22 when the team signed catcher Curt Casali. The 34-year-old Moustakas batted .214 with seven home runs and 25 RBI in 78 games for the Reds last season. The three-time All-Star was drafted second overall by Kansas City in 2007 and signed a $64 million, four-year contract with Cincinnati in December 2019. He is a .247 career hitter with 203 home runs and 635 RBI in 12 major league seasons with the Royals, Brewers and Reds.

Sweden's Liam Ohgren, right, celebrates his goal with teammates in front of United States goaltender Trey Augustine during the second period of the bronze medal match at the world junior championships hockey tournament in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)



Members of Team USA pose following their overtime win over Sweden in the bronze medal match at the world junior championships hockey tournament in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)



Logan Cooley of the USA celebrates his goal in front of Victor Sjoholm of Sweden during the first period of the bronze medal match at the world junior championships hockey tournament in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)



United States' Chaz Lucius, second from left, celebrates after his winning goal with teammates in overtime of the bronze medal match against Sweden at the world junior championships hockey tournament in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)



U.S. players celebrate a win over Sweden in the third-place game at the IIHF world junior hockey championships in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)



From left to right, Sweden's Leo Carlsson, Liam Ohgren and Calle Odelius react after their overtime loss to the United States in the bronze medal match at the world junior championships hockey tournament in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)



United States players celebrate after the winning goal by Chaz Lucius in overtime of the bronze medal match against Sweden at the world junior championships hockey tournament in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)

