On day 3, McCarthy still short for speaker





WASHINGTON -- For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans kept the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber's gavel.

Pressure was building as McCarthy lost seventh, eighth and then historic ninth, 10th and 11th rounds of voting, surpassing the number 100 years ago, in a prolonged fight to choose a speaker in a disputed election. By nightfall, despite raucous protests from Democrats, Republicans voted to adjourn and return today to try again.

With McCarthy's supporters and foes locked in stalemate, the House could not formally open for the new session of Congress. And feelings of boredom, desperation and annoyance seemed increasingly evident.

One McCarthy critic, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, cast votes for Donald Trump -- a symbolic but pointed sign of the broad divisions over the Republican Party's future. Then he went further, moving the day from protest toward the absurd in formally nominating the former president to be House speaker on the 11th ballot. Trump got one vote, from Gaetz, drawing laughter.

As night fell before the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol by Trump supporters trying to overturn Joe Biden's election, Democrats said it was time to get serious.

"This sacred House of Representatives needs a leader," said Democrat Joe Neguse of Colorado, nominating his own party's leader, Hakeem Jeffries, as speaker.

McCarthy could be seen talking, one on one, in whispered and animated conversations in the House chamber. His emissaries sidled up to holdouts, and grueling negotiations proceeded in the GOP whip's office down the hall. McCarthy remained determined to persuade Republicans to end the paralyzing debate that has blighted his new GOP majority.

McCarthy's leadership team had presented a core group of the Republican holdouts with a deal on paper for rules changes in exchange for their support, said one of the opponents, conservative Republican Ralph Norman of South Carolina, as he exited a late-day meeting. It included mandating 72 hours for bills to be posted before votes, among others, though details were scarce.

Lest hopes get ahead of reality, he added, "This is round one."

Holdouts led by the chamber's Freedom Caucus are seeking ways to shrink the power of the speaker's office and give rank-and-file lawmakers more influence -- with seats on key committees and the ability to draft and amend bills in a more open process.

"We're having good discussions and I think everyone wants to find a solution," McCarthy told reporters hours earlier.

As he left the House floor Thursday night, McCarthy said that the negotiations had yielded "a little movement" and denied that the concessions he had offered would undermine his own speakership.

"Has it undercut the power of all the other speakers?" he asked, cutting off a reporter who started to respond that right-wing lawmakers had, in fact, previously tried to use the mechanism to oust John Boehner, R-Ohio, from the speakership. "So why would it cut mine? I'd only be a weaker speaker if I was afraid of it."

Minutes later, in his most extensive remarks to reporters since the election began Tuesday, McCarthy suggested that he was unworried by the painful events of the past week.

"The entire conference is going to have to learn how to work together," he said. "So it's better that we go through this process right now." He added later: "If this takes a little longer, and it doesn't meet your deadline, that's OK. Because it's not how you start, it's how you finish."

The spectacle of McCarthy repeatedly prostrating himself to please an intractable hard-right faction only seemed to fuel the opposition of some of his detractors, who regarded the Republican leader's maneuvering as confirmation of their view that McCarthy lacks principle and would do anything for power.

"There are no concessions," said Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado. "The deal is over with him. He does not have the votes. He will not become speaker."

The House, which is one-half of Congress, is essentially at a standstill, unable to launch the new session, swear in elected members and conduct official business.

Yet, despite endless talks, signs of concessions and a public spectacle unlike any other in recent political memory, the path ahead remained highly uncertain. What started as a political novelty, the first time since 1923 a nominee had not won the gavel on the first vote, has devolved into a bitter Republican Party feud and deepening potential crisis.

Jeffries of New York won the most votes on every ballot but also remained short of a majority. McCarthy ran second, gaining no ground.

McCarthy resisted under growing pressure to somehow find the votes he needed or step aside so the House could open fully and get on with the business of governing.

The incoming Republican chairmen of the House's Foreign Affairs, Armed Services and Intelligence committees all said national security was at risk.

"The Biden administration is going unchecked and there is no oversight of the White House," Republicans Michael McCaul, Mike Rogers and Mike Turner wrote in a joint statement. "We cannot let personal politics place the safety and security of the United States at risk."

But McCarthy's right-flank detractors led by the Freedom Caucus and aligned with Trump, appeared emboldened by the standoff -- even though the former president publicly backed McCarthy.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., the leader of the Freedom Caucus and a leader of Trump's efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election, asserted that McCarthy cannot be trusted, and tweeted his displeasure that negotiations over rule changes and other concessions were being made public.

"When confidences are betrayed and leaks are directed, it's even more difficult to trust," he tweeted.

Republican Party holdouts repeatedly put forward the name of Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, assuring the stalemate that increasingly carried undercurrents of race and politics would continue. They also put forward Republican Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, splitting the protest vote.

Donalds, who is Black, is seen as an emerging party leader and a GOP counterpoint to the Democratic leader, Jeffries, who is the first Black leader of a major political party in the U.S. Congress and on track himself to become speaker some day.

Another Black Republican, newly elected John James, nominated McCarthy on the seventh ballot as nominators became a roll call of the GOP's rising stars. For the 10th it was newly elected Juan Ciscomani of Arizona, an immigrant from Mexico whose speech drew chants of "USA! USA!"

A new generation of conservative Republicans, many aligned with Trump's Make America Great Again agenda, want to upend business as usual in Washington and are committed to stopping McCarthy's rise without concessions to their priorities.

To win support, McCarthy has already agreed to many of the demands of his opponents.

One of the holdouts' key requests is to reinstate a rule that would allow a single lawmaker to seek a motion to vacate the chair -- essentially to call a House vote to oust the speaker. It's the same rule a previous era of tea party Republicans used to threaten the removal of GOP Speaker John Boehner, and McCarthy has resisted reinstating it.

But those opposing McCarthy do not all have the same complaints, and he may never be able to win over some of them. Several Republicans appear unwilling to ever vote for McCarthy.

Ballots kept producing almost the same outcome, 20 conservative holdouts still refusing to support McCarthy and leaving him far short of the 218 typically needed to win the gavel.

In fact, McCarthy saw his support slipping to 201, as one fellow Republican switched to vote simply present, and later to 200. With just a 222-seat GOP majority, he could not spare votes.

The longest fight for the gavel started in late 1855 and dragged on for two months, with 133 ballots, during debates over slavery in the run-up to the Civil War.

ATTENTION ON SCALISE

As Congress slogged through its third day of paralysis and into its most protracted speaker election since 1859, there was one man trying hard to avoid being part of the story even as he sat closer and closer to the middle of it: Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 2 Republican in the House.

Scalise, deeply conservative and always on message, is seen by many members of his conference as the most obvious backup to turn to if McCarthy cannot put together the votes to become speaker and is, eventually, encouraged by his colleagues to drop out.

Scalise is backing McCarthy and has been careful not to take any action that could be construed as undermining him. But he has done little to publicly demonstrate his support besides giving one of the nominating speeches.

It's not clear that Scalise would be able to get the majority to become speaker any more readily than McCarthy. He has some of the same problems with the party's hard-right flank as the California Republican does, in part because as whip he has at times staked out neutral or mainstream positions when his colleagues have gone the other way.

Gaetz, for instance, was livid with Scalise after he could be heard in a leaked audio tape from a conversation after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol suggesting that Gaetz's actions that day were "potentially illegal." In response, Gaetz called both McCarthy and Scalise "weak men."

But there is not as much personal animus toward him among House Republicans as there is toward McCarthy. Democrats regard him as a known entity and one of the few top Republicans who can be dealt with in a conference they see as increasingly unreasonable and extreme.

SEARCHING FOR A DEAL

The scene on the House floor Thursday was one of hard-right lawmakers again and again refusing to spare McCarthy the humiliation of being defeated on vote after vote even as they negotiated privately with his allies, led by Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina. It foreshadowed two years of dysfunction, fueled by a slim majority, an unyielding hard-right flank that disdains the normal operations of government and a leader who has been willing to undermine the power of the speaker's gavel in his quest to grasp it.

Still, McCarthy's allies held out hope that the concessions he had agreed to would appeal to enough Republicans that the small remaining group of lawmakers who have said they would never support the Californian's bid would be isolated, and forced to back down.

"Every hour has been successively better than the last," McHenry said. "Obviously, we started not at a very high place, but we're now getting to a very good place."

Little Rock Republican French Hill, part of the team trying to rally support behind McCarthy, nominated the Californian ahead of the 11th speaker vote.

"The speaker's mission is to carry out the principled goals and objectives of his or her party while at the same time protecting this institution and the traditions of the people's house," Hill said on the House floor. "All the while remaining faithful to that imperative in our preamble to the Constitution to 'promote the general welfare.'"

Hill recognized the difficulties of serving as speaker, noting it takes a "special personality" to be effective in the role.

"I have watched Kevin McCarthy longer than my eight years serving in this chamber, and I can say without hesitation that Kevin has brought these foundational traits of leadership to bear for good of this institution and the good of the American people," Hill said.

During the Wednesday huddle in the office of whip Tom Emmer, R-Mo., moderates Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, David Joyce of Ohio, and Dusty Johnson of North Dakota met with holdouts Chip Roy of Texas, Donalds and Perry, with Emmer, McCarthy and Jim Jordan of Ohio, also on hand.

According to sources familiar with the meeting, the small gathering became a therapy session of sorts as members opened up about the deep frustration that led them to air their grievances publicly in a contentious closed-door conference Tuesday.

With feelings settled a bit, members thought they were restarting on a firmer ground of trust and understanding to discuss several concessions. The holdouts made their pitch that they would not misuse the motion to vacate if it were set to one person, noting that the spectacle of ousting a speaker when Jordan is in the middle of an oversight investigation or during a presidential campaign would make no sense.

Moderates, who had pledged never to support the rule change, have taken the holdouts at their word -- but warned that if it is misused, they could band with Democrats and use a procedural maneuver called a discharge petition to circumvent the Rules Committee and GOP leadership to force a floor vote on bipartisan measures.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Farnoush Amiri, Mary Clare Jalonick and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press, Catie Edmondson and Annie Karni of The New York Times, Marianna Sotomayor, Jacqueline Alemany and Amy B Wang of The Washington Post and by Alex Thomas of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

