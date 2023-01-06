OPINION | DEAR ABBY: Marriage teeters months after vows are exchanged

Dear Abby: My husband and I have been married 11 months. We’ve been together five years and have lived together for the last three. This is my second marriage and his third. I have put up with a lot from him and overlooked too much. He isn’t affectionate, doesn’t kiss me unless I ask, and doesn’t hug me.

He doesn’t seem to like sex, although if I say it, he gets mad and says he does. We might have sex twice a month. I would like more, but I have tolerated his almost nonexistent sex drive. He never initiates. He is moody, pouts and complains about his job, his life, his 16-year-old daughter (who doesn’t like to be with him), etc. Yet he doesn’t make positive changes.

Since the wedding, he has stopped sleeping with me. He claims I snore and it wakes him up. I don’t like the TV on when I’m falling asleep, and he demands to have it on. He won’t go with me to visit my family but demands that I go with him on weekends and sometimes during the week to have dinner at his parents’.

I moved an hour and a half away from my kids and grandkids to be with him. When I mention that I would like to have the kids spend the night, he comes up with excuses, but when his daughter wants to spend the night, it’s fine.

As I write this, I’m wondering why am I with him? I feel like crying. I do love him, and when I think about not being with him, it feels like my heart is falling out of my chest. What should I do? — Heartbroken & Stuck In The East

Dear Heartbroken: I know what I would do in your situation, but I’m not you. You stated that you gained insight from writing this letter. You appear to be an intelligent person. I suggest you reread your letter several more times. After you do, I am confident you will know what to do. It is possible to love someone and not be compatible.

Dear Abby: I am in my 40s and have been divorced for seven years after a bad marriage. I have two daughters who would love for me to meet someone. I fell in love with someone after my divorce, but he married someone else. I have no way of knowing if he is still married. We are not allowed to have contact because of his wife’s jealousy.

My heart is broken. I don’t know how to move on from someone I felt was my soul mate. How do you tell your heart to move on? No one compares to him, so I feel like my only option is to settle for less or stay single. — Downhearted In Ohio

Dear Downhearted: Either of those options might work. But a better one would be to realize that while this man may have been your soul mate, you were not his. Then make a decision to move forward with your life. You are in your 40s, and it isn’t too late to meet someone with whom you can have a happy life.

