Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 6, 1923

CAMDEN -- The El Dorado Union Oil Company drilled the plug on its LaGrone No. 1 in section 36-15-27, this afternoon and will enter the sand tomorrow. Bailing probably will begin Sunday and a test should be completed not later than Monday. The Empire Gas and Fuel Company has completed its Laney No. 2 well in the northeast corner of the southwest quarter of section 31-15-15, making around 4,000 barrels, and its Bradley No. 2 in the southwest corner of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of section 24-15-15, which refuses to flow but it is estimated it will make at least a 300-barrel well when standardized.

50 years ago

Jan. 6, 1973

• After 5:30 a.m. Friday, a pen knife, set of keys, and even a pack of cigarettes with a tinfoil lining was likely to get a "beep" from a metal detecting device at the security installation at the entrance to the airfield concourse at Adams Field. The five airlines serving Adams Field hired Myers and Associates, a security firm, to set up the installation to comply with instructions from the Transportation Department. Airlines were supposed to set up similar installations by Friday at all the commercial airports in the country. According to the Department instructions, the Airport Commission must supply an armed guard at the installation beginning February 5. The guard will be instructed to step in only if someone refused to be searched or if contraband is found. The orders from the Department are an effort to stop air hijackings.

25 years ago

Jan. 6, 1998

• Little Rock mayor Jim Dailey announced plans Monday to resolve differences over water and cable service, strengthen fair-housing efforts and prepare celebratory events leading into the 21st century. In his annual "state of the city" address at City Hall, served notice of his intent to have a fair housing ordinance by year's end. He also announced that within the next few days he will form the Little Rock Millennium Commission to coordinate events to carry the city into the next millennium. ... The city Board of Directors has feuded with the Municipal Water Works over the fact that some small segments of Little Rock still lack city water service, while the utility has put away $30 million for a future water source. And the city is still negotiating renewal of its cable franchise with Comcast Cablevision.

10 years ago

Jan. 6, 2013

• As a new calendar year and the spring school semester begin, the 25,000-student Little Rock School District is in the midst of carrying out the requirements of the state's newly approved school accountability system. That means the state's largest district is pumping resources -- including math, literacy and leadership specialists -- into eight schools identified by the state last summer as "priority" schools and 10 campuses identified as "focus" schools. The focus schools are among 109 statewide with the greatest achievement gaps between students at risk of failure -- particularly special education, low-income and limited English-speaking students -- and those not considered to be at risk.