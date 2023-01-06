Parade hosted for nursing homes

The Christmas Drive-Through Parade for residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities was held for the third year in Pine Bluff on Dec. 20, according to a news release.

Organized by Dee Clay, the event was held for residents at The Villages of General Baptist West, Garden Point Assisted Living Facilities, Arkansas Convalescent Center, Trinity Village medical center and assisted living facility and The Blossoms at White Hall Rehab and Nursing Center.

Pine Bluff City Council Member Ivan Whitfield as Santa Claus was on hand distributing Christmas blessing bags to residents at each facility, according to the release.

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr., sheriff’s department Capt. Yohance Brunson and Lt. Anthony Craig assisted with the gift giving as well as the Corvette Brothers, Hope and Faith Learning Center, Alma Brown and A1 Gospel Singers.

Participants also included Stacia Anderson-Ward Dance Starz, Faith and Hope Learning Center, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Youth Department at Altheimer, Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Laurell Williams, as well as many other volunteers.