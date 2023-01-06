PB investigates its 1st killing in 111 days

The first homicide in Pine Bluff since September occurred late Wednesday evening on West 31st Avenue.

Pine Bluff police said in a news release officers responded to a shooting outside the Regency Arms Apartments at 2401 W. 31st Ave. at about 10:50 p.m. The shooting left a man dead.

"When they arrived they found one male victim on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wounds," police Sgt. Richard Wegner said. "He was pronounced dead at the scene."

Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley identified the deceased as DeMarcuz L. Scott, 22. Scott suffered multiple gunshot wounds over the upper portion of his body, according to Kelley.

The body is being sent to the state Crime Lab to determine the official cause and manner of death.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at (870) 730-2096 or Dispatch at (870) 541-5300. Police say information can also be shared through messenger at https://www.facebook.com/pinebluff.pbpd.

City leaders this week had commemorated going more than 100 days without a homicide. Mayor Shirley Washington mentioned the streak during Monday's regular city council meeting, thanking citizens for being orderly and peaceful.

Police Chief Denise Richardson told Little Rock TV station KATV the last time Pine Bluff had gone 90 or more days without a homicide was in 2016. There had been 111 straight days with no homicides in Pine Bluff before Wednesday.

The last homicide reported in Pine Bluff before Wednesday was on Sept. 14, when a 60-year-old man was found dead and two others were wounded in the 1900 block of South Elm Street. A suspect has yet to be identified in that shooting, according to Wegner.