Police say Oklahoma man arranged to pick up teen for ‘sex acts’ but got them instead

SILOAM SPRINGS -- An Oklahoma man was arrested after showing up at a park where police say he arranged to meet a 14-year-old boy.

Ronald Jones, 60, of Colcord is free on $100,000 bond. He was arrested in connection with internet stalking of a child.

Prosecutors haven't filed a formal charge against Jones.

A Siloam Springs police detective was working undercover on social media when Jones started messaging the detective, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

The detective said he was almost 15 years old, and Jones was concerned he could get in trouble, according to the affidavit.

Jones asked the detective to send sexy photographs of himself and started asking the detective about a good location to meet, according to the affidavit. Jones said he wanted to pick up the teen and drive him to his home in Oklahoma where the two could engage in sex acts, according to the affidavit.

He arranged to meet the teen Dec. 30, and police arrested him when he came to the arranged location in Siloam Springs, according to the affidavit. Jones told police he found the 14-year-old persona on a "hookup" website, according to the affidavit.

Jones' arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Feb. 6 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.