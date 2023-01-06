PREP FB: Eckley named new coach at Springdale Har-Ber

Springdale Har-Ber has hired the program's second football coach.

Brent Eckley, who won a state championship at Jackson, Mo., in 2020, was named the new coach of the Wildcats on Thursday, replacing former coach Chris Wood, who had guided the program since the school opened. Wood has taken a role in the Springdale Public Schools Athletics Department.

"We are ecstatic to have the caliber of Coach Eckley move to Springdale to lead the Har-Ber Wildcats football team," said Jared Cleveland, Springdale Public Schools superintendent. "He is a proven winner and a Missouri hall of fame inductee. I believe he will be an example of integrity and inspiration for our students."

Eckley was inducted into the Missouri Football Coaches Association's Hall of Fame in 2022. He comes to the Wildcats with a 203-59 overall record, one state championship, one runner-up, 18 playoff appearances, 16 district championships and 15 conference championships.

According to a news release by Springdale Public Schools, Eckley's 2020 team at Jackson ranked as the No. 52 team in the nation and the No. 1 team in Missouri, including all classes, for the 2020 season. His teams also finished ranked in the top 10 for Class 5 in eight of his 11 seasons with the school.

Eckley is a native of Pekin, Iowa, who worked out of college as a salesman in Little Rock for a year before going into teaching and coaching at Hickman Mills (Mo.) in Kansas City. He also coached at Montgomery County, Mo., where he was 39-14 from 2000-04, and Union, Mo., where he was 62-18 from 2005-11 before taking the job at Jackson in 2012. Eckley was 102-27 at Jackson.