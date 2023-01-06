Prison problem

In November, KTHV Channel 11 published a story on overcrowding in Arkansas prisons. Highlighted in the story were statements from the Lonoke County sheriff regarding the reoccurring issue of Arkansas prisons and jails bursting at the seams.

In the interview, the sheriff explained that while solutions aren't the easiest thing to find, there is one that will work: a new jail. Just a few days before the story was published, the Arkansas Department of Corrections put out a request for a land donation to build a new jail.

But this is not the solution, it is the problem. If you're concerned about this ongoing issue, just know that Arkansas is not alone, but we are the worst.

As of 2020, Arkansas had 20 state prison facilities, 41 jails and one medium-security federal prison. According to the National Institute of Corrections (NIC) for that same year, Arkansas had 16,094 people in the corrections system. This resulted in an incarceration rate of 942 per 100,000. The worst incarceration rate of any democracy in the world. You read that right, the world.

According to the Prison Policy Initiative, comparing our state to founding NATO countries, Arkansas' incarceration rate is greater than that of the United States, United Kingdom and Portugal combined. Referencing the statistics provided by the NIC one more time, Arkansas spent $363,606,185 on prisons in 2020 alone. Again, this is not just an Arkansas problem; it is a problem throughout our entire country. Our state just happens to be the best example of what not to do.

So, what is the problem? Why has the U.S. prison system been so bad for so long? It's quite simple, and several countries figured it out decades ago, but we haven't followed their example. The issue is the complete lack of rehabilitation in U.S. prisons. The entire Department of "Corrections" is a farce. A complete and utter failure for the American taxpayer and a sad disservice to the people it's claiming to rehabilitate.

A correctional system's effectiveness is ultimately graded by recidivism or the rate in which parolees relapse by committing another crime, landing them back in prison. The lower the rate, the better. According to the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute's iR3 program, recidivism in Arkansas as of 2022 is 50.6 percent, one of the worst in the United States.

The first question correctional administrators and lawmakers should ask themselves is: "Should our jails/prisons be geared toward rehabilitation or punishment?" Convicted criminals sentenced to the U.S. prison system are subject to dangerous situations and inhumane conditions on the inside, often experiencing verbal, mental, sexual, and physical abuse, attributed to overcrowding and the well-established methodology of punishment being their just reward. All of which only hardens individuals to a greater degree and decreases their chances of successfully re-entering society.

If the government has the authority to take away a citizen's freedom for a determined time of "rehabilitation," it is my belief that the government should be held responsible for their safety and well-being for the duration of their incarceration.

So, who has criminal rehabilitation right? Norway. Prior to the 1990s, Norway had a prison system much like the U.S., and its recidivism rate had soared to 70 percent. Now, after a complete overhaul of the Norwegian Correctional Service, Norway's commitment to prioritizing rehabilitation over punishment has seen recidivism drop to about 20 percent.

According to an article by Ariel Bleicher in the University of California San Francisco Magazine, Norway's newfound success stemmed from embracing three core principles.

The first is normality, which suggests that life inside the walls of prison should resemble a well-restructured life on the outside as much as possible. The second is progression, which allows those people who are improving to begin to earn more freedoms and apply for lower-security facilities leading up to their release; astutely preparing those in prison for a life outside of prison, instead of keeping someone in a high-security cell, barely able to leave, until they're eventually released back into their community.

The third is something referred to as dynamic security. This concept takes the role of the correctional officer and turns it on its head, requiring the prison workers to socialize with inmates, join them for meals, and lay the groundwork for building a positive relationship.

This may seem radical, and I know change is hard. But sometimes radical is exactly what you need. The numbers are out there. The failures are out there. The successes are out there. We just haven't decided that it's time to do something radical yet. Arkansas can do better. Arkansas should do better.

Mitchell L. Hensley has served as the executive director of the Arkansas Scottish Rite Foundation since 2014 and holds a master's of education from the University of Arkansas.