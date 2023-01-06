Ram trucks maker reports 13% sales decline in ’22

Stellantis NV, maker of Ram trucks and Jeeps, reported a 13% sales decline in 2022 after a year of continuing supply chain issues and slowing demand amid rising interest rates.

Netherlands-based Stellantis' U.S. dealers sold 1.5 million new vehicles last year, down from about 1.8 million sold in 2021, the company reported Wednesday. In the fourth quarter, Stellantis' sales dropped 16%. Dealers sold 347,669 vehicles, down from 411,513 sold in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the company.

All of Stellantis' U.S. brands posted year-over-year declines, with Jeep sales dropping 12%, Ram 16%, Dodge 12%, Chrysler 2%, Alfa Romeo 30% and Fiat 61%.

Stellantis touted its plug-in hybrid vehicle sales, which increased 26% year-over-year and 21% in the fourth quarter versus last year.

Detroit-based rival General Motors Co. reported a 2022 year-over-year 2.5% sales increase despite supply struggles mixed with slowing demand toward the end of the year as interest rates continued to increase.

Meanwhile, Ford Motor Co. said Thursday its electric vehicle sales more than doubled last year in the U.S., fortifying its standing as No. 2 in the EV race behind Tesla.

The Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker sold 61,575 electric vehicles last year, a 126% surge as it debuted the F-150 Lightning plug-in pickup and E-Transit van. Ford's overall U.S. light-vehicle sales fell 2.2% to 1,850,925, according to a statement.

Information for this article was contributed by Keith Naughton of Bloomberg News (WPNS).