Pine Bluff letter

Repair PB streets

by Gary McClure Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:34 a.m.

Editor, The Commercial:

I do not live in the city of Pine Bluff or do I understand Mr. Jack Foster's complaints about the city's connection with Go Forward Pine Bluff. However, I do know that the streets of Pine Bluff need to be repaired or Go Forward Pine Bluff is going to be a wreck!

It is hard to go forward on bad streets. I am old and with limited lighting on the streets and no painted stripes in the middle or on the side, I find it hard to go forward. Please spend the money where it is needed!

Our home is near Watson Chapel. I live in Watson Chapel School District and that is in Jefferson County! I do not live in the city of Pine Bluff.

Gary McClure,

Jefferson County

