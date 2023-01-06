Resolutions for a better cinematic year in Arkansas

Humanity has somehow survived to the year 2023, and I'm already tired of hearing people inanely spout generic phrases of optimism like, "new year, new me" and, "this is going to be my year" as if they were human meme generators. We're less than a week into this new year and I have already busted all of my resolutions: going to the gym everyday... nah, eating healthier ... not in this country, reading more ... do audiobooks count? I have fallen back to my unhealthy ways and toxic traits. So, at this point, the best that I can hope for is that I maintain an equally better year than last.

I'm well aware of how frivolous making and keeping resolutions are -- the vast majority won't even last till the end of January. But I do believe that resolutions can still serve a function. At the very least, they can be a barometer, a report card of sorts to compare how well we did this past year, and how we can look forward to changing things for the better in the forthcoming year. Normally resolutions are implemented by individuals, but I am going to attempt to utilize this concept to focus on Arkansas' film community. How did we fare last year, and how can we improve this year?

Overall, I would say that the Arkansas film community had a fairly decent year. I've mentioned before that, once the Little Rock Film Festival went away, it felt like this community was living through the Dark Ages. Adding the covid-19 years on top of that made things look even more dire. But this past year, it finally felt like we were coming out of those dark times and are starting back on the road to normalcy.

The first thing to be proud of from this past year is the number of professional productions that took place in Northwest and Central Arkansas. In the past few months we have seen the likes of Meg Ryan, Harvey Keitel and Dolph Lundgren (of "Rocky"-fame) come to our state to film. We've also seen the wide releases of movies that were recently shot in the state over the past couple of years, including the historical horror film "Ghosts of the Ozarks," and the John Malkovich science fiction vehicle "Chariot."

It seems like ever since season three of the HBO series "True Detective" was filmed in and around Fayetteville, Arkansas as a whole has become a hot spot for film productions. I think this is mainly due to the fact that we have a viable production company up in the Ozarks -- Rockhill Studios -- run by Blake and Kerri Elder. The producing duo is responsible for bringing in Kate Bosworth and Justin Long with their vampire film "House of Darkness." The studio's newest film, "Freedom's Path," which focuses on the Underground Railroad, premiered at 2022's Fayetteville Film Festival.

In 2022 we also saw the return of in-person film festivals. There's something so refreshing about sitting in a packed, darkened movie theater watching the labors of friends and family projected on a screen. It's the way movies were meant to be watched: as a community. And we basically have festivals year round to showcase the local talent. From Bentonville and Rogers to Little Rock, there are plenty of opportunities to catch locally and internationally produced flicks. Even as we speak, this weekend there's the Arkansas Shorts festival happening in Hot Springs.

That's enough patting ourselves on our back for all the good we've done this past year. But there are some things that I feel we could do even better. So, here's a list of resolutions that I hope our growing film community can achieve in these next 365 days:

• I would like to see even more professional productions come to our state. I hate seeing all our local talent, after finishing film school, run off to either LA or Atlanta to find work. I want to encourage our state Legislature to put all their bickering behind them and support enacting more competitive tax incentives for production companies. This would not only help our workforce but would bring outside money into the state, allowing for all our local economies the opportunity to thrive.

• I'd also like to see our filmmakers step up their game this year. We've seen an increase in new young talent with diverse backgrounds telling unique stories, but they are still making the same mistakes when it comes to short films. One of my biggest pet peeves is seeing filmmakers, students especially, try to cram a feature-length idea into a five or 10 minute short. It just cannot be done. Plus, filmmakers need to stop casting their friends and family in their shorts. We have a wide range of acting talent that's underutilized. Go out and watch a play, network with actors, hang out at all the film festivals and meet new people to work with.

• Speaking of networking, if there's one thing that our community desperately needs to fix this year, it would be to create interconnectivity across the state. At present time, it feels like there's this distance between everyone, almost tribalistic. You have Northwest Arkansas doing their thing, Central Arkansas doing theirs, and film students keeping mostly to themselves. All the film festivals should be teaming up with the film programs across the state, allowing students to intern and have a chance to network and help them feel more ingrained in the industry. Filmmakers need to start attending film festivals, even if you don't have a film in the lineup. If we don't start supporting our festivals, we're risking going right back into the Dark Ages. I want to see the Arkansas Cinema Society doing even more filmmaker spotlights, like they did last year with "Ghosts of the Ozarks" and "New West." ACS is already doing a wonderful job with their filmmaking lab for teenage girls, and their partnership with the Micheaux Film Lab. I just want to see more of that going into the future.

I know some of these resolutions sound rather big and might perhaps be unobtainable for a myriad of reasons, but just like the "new year, new me" crowd that's sweating their butts off at the gym right now, I'm remaining optimistic. Even though I know the odds are stacked against me. I'm just wishing the best for my community, the best for my colleagues, and the best for my friends. At this point, I'm just wishing for an equally better cinematic year than last.